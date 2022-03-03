Naya Rivera’s family reached a monetary settlement in the negligence lawsuit after her tragic death

The ex-husband of “Glee” star Ryan Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son Josey in November 2020, arguing that the actress’s death was preventable.

Naya Rivera’s family reached a monetary settlement in the lawsuit for culpable homicide which had been filed by the ex-husband of the “Glee” star, Ryan Dorsey, in November 2020 on behalf of their 6-year-old son, Josey, against Ventura County.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive fair compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother in Lake Piru,” Rivera family attorney Amjad M. Khan said in a statement. “Although the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly help Josey with her life after this tragedy.”he added.

The actress’s family claimed that the death of the 33-year-old interpreter could have been avoided. According to court documents then obtained by U.S. Weeklythe administration did not warn about the dangerous conditions of the lake, among which were strong currents or gusts of wind that made navigation difficult.

They also reported that the boat did not have the proper safety equipment. Elements such as ladder, anchor or radio were absent.

Naya Rivera’s family has settled a lawsuit over the actress’s wrongful death nearly 2 years after she drowned in a California lake.

The “Glee” actress accidentally drowned during a boating excursion with her son on Lake Piru, belonging to Ventura County, California, on July 8, 2020 and, on the 13th of the same month, her body was found lifeless. .. Later, authorities determined that he likely saved Josey by putting him back on the boat before he died.

Rivera’s body was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, 2020, according to his death certificate, obtained by People. The document, filed in Ventura County, California, confirms that he died in “a matter of minutes”.

Dorsey, 38, sued Ventura County, California, in charge of the administration of the place where the actress lost her life, the County Parks and Recreation Administration and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligence. .

Both parties reached an agreement on February 24, the content of which has remained private. Likewise, on March 16, the points of the resolution of the case will be exposed before the Superior Court of Ventura to make them official.

Meanwhile, the actor raises his son with the help of the Rivera family.

Keep reading:

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son Josey

Naya Rivera’s father recounted the devastating last phone call with his daughter minutes before she drowned

Bill Paxton’s family will receive millionaire compensation after the actor’s death due to medical negligence