Nayib Bukele and his fight against gangs

Long before coming to power in his country, Nayib Bukele had shown himself to be far from any mold of a traditional politician. As mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlán and later of San Salvador, he not only swept the local elections, but also managed to maintain high popularity through necessary works for citizens in infrastructure and economic development.

In 2019, he came to the presidency with more than half of the total votes and with the promise of taking the Central American country into the future and away from the post-war times it had lived in since 1992. Since then, his great flag has been the frontal struggle against the gangs that have plagued security in El Salvador for years.

The war against the Mara Salvatrucha, the country’s main gang, was uncovered when in September 2020 the opposition newspaper El Faro published an alleged agreement that the Bukele government had with the criminal group to reduce homicides in exchange for alleged prison benefits. . The president, far from remaining silent, authorized lethal force and repression in prisons.

Hundreds of photos circulated on social networks of prisoners with the gang’s insignia tattoos being piled up in a humiliating manner, shaved, in their underwear and being forced to run handcuffed through the prisons. These actions against criminal groups became so harsh and described as inhumane that human rights institutes and opposition politicians criticized the government.

The gangs in El Salvador live under great repression due to the war against them by Nayib Bukele. – Photo: Getty Images

After a few months of relative calm in terms of security, murders in El Salvador soared to historic levels, in some cases surpassing the records that existed during the civil war. An example of this is that three weeks ago the country experienced one of the most violent weekends in its recent history, with 87 homicides.

Of these murders, 62 were in a single day, a figure that exceeded the 51 homicides registered in one day in August 2015. These numbers are the highest since the end of the country’s internal conflict and were disconcerting, since it seemed that they were never going to reach again. Given this, Bukele increased his bet against the gangs and seems far from reversing his fight.

The first measure of the president was to ask Congress to approve the state of emergency, which according to the Constitution can be applied in certain scenarios. “In cases of war, invasion of territory, rebellion, sedition, catastrophe, epidemic and other general calamities, or serious disturbances of public order.” With this, the Government was able to limit freedom of association, suspended the right to be informed of the reasons for the arrest, extended the term of administrative detention from 72 hours to 15 days, and also allows the authorities to seize the cell phones of those they consider suspicious.

24-hour military and police operations with the Armed Forces with advanced weapons became a constant in the country for weeks in which the Government, In addition, the complaints of torture and inhuman treatment against imprisoned gang members, made by international organizations and Bukele’s opposition, were once again passed through the strip.

Despite the controversy and the complaints, Bukele remains in his fight against the gangs in El Salvador. – Photo: Reuters

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and other criminal organizations were once again taken from their cells, first they were handcuffed with their hands behind their backs, they were mixed with the rival gangs and again put in underwear and masks piled up inside the prisons, but with one difference: they were totally isolated from the sunlight and they were extremely rationed food.

Likewise, during the exception period, the government threatened gang members on multiple occasions, saying that if they did not stop committing crimes and murdering, their fellow prisoners would suffer the consequences. The president himself even said that if the situation did not change, he was going to take all the food away from the prisoners, emphasizing that he cares little what international organizations think.

This, in light of the declarations of different NGOs and the UN itself, which through its secretary general, António Guterres, said that it hoped that “the measures adopted are in line with international human rights laws and standards.” Bukele, for his part, responded by saying: “Come take these gang members if you love them so much. We give them all, two for one”.

The media were also not exempt from the strong hand of the president, since he approved sanctions for those who spread the messages of the gang members against the Government and the citizens. “When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they prohibited by law all Nazi symbols, as well as messages, apologies and everything that was aimed at promoting Nazism (…) Now we will do that with the gangs,” Bukele said.

Bukele, a president out of the mold and with authoritarian overtones, maintains his popularity through the roof. – Photo: Getty Images

The drastic change in Nayib Bukele’s anti-gang policy is that the harsh response against criminal groups shifted from focusing on prisons to the streets, something the government describes as a great success. According to the president, 14,000 gang members have been captured since the application of the state of exception and he says that they will not go free in the short term.

Faced with the wave of arrests that seem to be far from stopping, Bukele announced the construction of a new prison for more than 20,000 prisoners, without specifying when and where it will be built. Currently, it is estimated that there are more than 70,000 gang members in El Salvador between active and captured.

The big dilemma with Bukele’s controversial measures is that, for better or worse, they are working, according to government statistics. In the president’s social networks, which have become his main form of communication, he showed that during Holy Week there were four homicides in total, which led her to describe it as the most peaceful in the recent history of El Salvador. By comparison, in 2015 there were more than 100 homicides on that date.

In addition, he said that the country exceeded its goal of internal tourism, all in the midst of a harsh exception regime to control gang attacks. Bukele defends tooth and nail his measures, with which, although they are branded as dictatorial like so many others, he has managed to maintain immense popularity, with 85 percent, according to the CID-Gallup firm, being the best-qualified president in America Latin.

Nayib Bukele does not seem determined to show whether there is humanity, legality or human rights principles in his methods to improve security in El Salvador. In his mandate he revoked the Constitutional Court, threatened Congress with soldiers and made them approve the re-election. There will be Bukele for a while, a president with dictatorial airs and unorthodox, but who convinces people more than ever.