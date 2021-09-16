Nayib Bukele and Vitalik Buterin among the 100 most influential of Time

The president of El Salvador is a staunch supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Nayib Bukele, joined the list of 100 most influential people in the world compiled by Time, but its description is anything but flattering.

What happened

The American newspaper published an article by the Mexican journalist Daniel Lizárraga who described Bukele as a person who “cannot stand criticism or opposition”.

Lizárraga claimed that the Salvadoran newspaper El Faro, of which he is editor, had published an investigation into the negotiations between the Bukele government and the El Salvador gangs, which the president had liquidated via Twitter, accusing El Faro of lying.

The journalist cited as an example the time when Bukele appeared before the country’s parliament surrounded by armed soldiers “to pressure lawmakers to approve his budget”.

In May, the president ordered the removal of the Salvadoran Supreme Court justices. Lizárraga then wrote that the newly elected had established that the presidents could hold two consecutive terms.

Bukele is mentioned among the 100 most influential personalities according to Time along with the patron of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk, CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tim Cook, and the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Vitalik Buterin.

Because it is important

Lizárraga reported being expelled from El Salvador in July.

According to a report of the Committee for the protection of journalists, the local immigration office had notified Lizárraga that her work permit had been denied “as she could not prove that she was a journalist”.

Loading... Advertisements

According to CPJ, Bukele had previously accused El Faro of money laundering, but without providing any evidence, while in 2019 the Salvadoran authorities had banned the newspaper from attending press conferences at Bukele’s residence.

Last week, El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as fiat currency, announcing a “bearish purchase” of 150 BTC, which will add to its coffers.

The decision sparked a wave of violent protests in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador. A resident told Al Jazeera that the measure “will not work for sellers [di cibo di strada], bus drivers or shopkeepers “.

The demonstrations did not stop and thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday, the day of the country’s independence, to proclaim their dissent. Protesters set fire to a BTC ATM in the capital, Decrypt reports.

The posters reportedly waved “We don’t want Bitcoin” and “No to dictatorship” signs.

According to a survey conducted by Reuters at Central American University, 67.9% of 1,281 respondents disagree or strongly oppose the use of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.

Price movement

At the time of this article’s publication, BTC was trading up 1.74% to $ 47,929.64.