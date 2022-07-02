Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 80 bitcoins for El Salvador: “Thank you for selling cheap!”

Bukele announced the purchase of 80 bitcoins for more than 1.5 million dollars

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Thursday the purchase of 80 bitcoins for more than 1.5 million dollars at a time when the value of the crypto asset has fallen close to 60% in 2022.

“El Salvador today bought 80 #BTC (bitcoin) at $19,000 each! #Bitcoin is the future! Thank you for selling cheap,” the president posted on Twitter in a message in English.

Until before this Thursday, the Central American country had bought 2,301 units of bitcoin, without the Government having given an account of how many it keeps in reserve or has sold.

The best-known cryptocurrency in the market continues in free fall and this Friday it barely exceeds $19,000, after closing the first half of the year with losses of almost 60% of its value, according to data from Bloomberg consulted by EFE.

Despite the instability in the market in recent days, the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, stated that the country had not registered losses

Likewise, the accumulated fall from the maximum reached last November, when bitcoin touched 69,000 dollars, reaches 72%.

Given this drop in value, the Minister of Finance of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, affirmed that the country had not registered losses, since no coins have been sold.

However, local media reports indicate that in mid-June the official said that some coins were sold to finance the construction of a veterinary hospital.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), an entity with which the Bukele government was negotiating an agreement for up to 1,400 million, urged the country to “limit the scope of the Bitcoin Law by eliminating its status as legal tender” and also expressed its ” concern” over the issuance of cryptocurrency-backed bonds.

The risk rating agencies have pointed out the growing need for financing that the Salvadoran Government will have, which in 2023 must pay 800 million dollars of Eurobonds.

CRYPTOACTIVE ALERT

The lack of controls in El Salvador for the use of cryptocurrencies in politics opens the possibility that organized crime or external interests finance the presidential campaign for the 2024 electionsin which mayors and deputies will also be elected, and have an “impact” on the democracy of this country.

For the executive director of the Acción Ciudadana organization, Eduardo Escobar, interests other than those of Salvadorans could try to influence the elections by financing campaigns through crypto assets.

“The financing of electoral campaigns with crypto assets in El Salvador can generate more stress on transparency”, Escobar told EFE.

(With information from EFE)

