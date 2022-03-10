Nayib Bukele blames the United States for the Russian invasion of Ukraine

El Salvador remains aloof from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It has not given an official position of supporting either of the two nations. They remain silent and try to keep a distance between the two nations. However, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, spoke out on social networks to directly blame the United States.

Bukele is upset with our country after an adviser to Joe Biden attacked the administration of the Salvadoran leader and even warned that the Central American country could become the ‘new Venezuela’ and a dictatorship.

After last Monday it was confirmed that a delegation from the government of Joe Biden traveled to Venezuela to meet with his counterpart Nicolás MaduroIn search of a negotiation that involves easing the sanctions imposed on the dictatorship, with the idea of ​​separating the South American country from Russia and isolating it from its allies, Bukele chose to attack said strategy.

“The US government decides who is bad and who is good and also when bad turns good and good turns bad.. Worst of all, is that billions of people continue to buy that speech and take it as truth “Bukele wrote through his Twitter account.

Other voices from El Salvador join

Bukele’s attack on the Biden government begins to add voices. The head of the New Ideas faction, Christian Guevara followed Bukele’s tactic and also used his Twitter account to criticize the comparison that the United States made of El Salvador with Venezuela.

“Now it turns out that the only difference we have with Venezuela is that they have oil and we don’t” wrote.

The Salvadoran deputy, William Soriano, also attacked Biden’s latest measures on the increase in oil prices. “We have not finished emerging from a global health crisis and the great powers have already plunged us into a stronger one, of an economic nature,” she sentenced.