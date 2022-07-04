Nayib Bukele reveals that gang member killed in El Salvador had planned to escape to Guatemala

Rodolfo Alfredo Mejía, better known as “Robiño”, I had planned to flee El Salvador and reach Guatemala due to the persecution that the Salvadoran president initiated against all criminals in the country.

Nayib Bukele president of El Salvador, indicated that “Robiño”, one of the gang members of the Barrio 18 gang who murdered three policemen in Santa Ana, he had an escape plan to Guatemala to avoid being arrested.

However, before he succeeds in executing his plan, The gang member was killed last Thursday, June 30, in a confrontation between several members of the Barrio 18 gang and elements of the police.incident in which three officers lost their lives.

During this operation, four other gang members were also arrested, who were identified as José Héctor Bernal, alias “Negro”, Gabriel Esmeralda Solis, Geovanny Chigüila Olmedo, alias “Chimba” and Gustavo Gerardo Castro.

Also read: “They were found guilty of 54 cases of serious crimes”: Salvadoran court sentences MS13 gang members (sentences from 500 to a thousand years)

Nayib Bukele’s war against the gangs began at the end of March in response to an escalation of 87 murders committed in just two days.

This battle of the Salvadoran authorities against organized crime has allowed the capture of more than 43,000 suspected gang members without a warrant, most of them related to the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18.

Read more: Bukele says that gangs try to “evolve into guerrillas” by setting up clandestine camps

“Robiño”, the 18-S terrorist who was killed after shooting at the agents who came to capture him for the murder of our heroes, had an escape plan supported by the 18-S of Guatemala. The so-called “gangs” are international terrorist organizations. pic.twitter.com/qJQyu5Q6QY – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 2, 2022

As a result of the measures taken by Nayib Bukele, thousands of gang members fled El Salvador in order to avoid arrest, and many of them arrived in Guatemala.

It may interest you: Nayib Bukele and the state of exception in El Salvador: “We are about to win the war against the gangs”

Due to this situationthe Guatemalan authorities arrested several of themwho in their eagerness to escape from El Salvador and not be imprisoned, tried to remove their tattoos so as not to be recognized, and prevented them from entering the country illegally.