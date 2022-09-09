Nayib Bukele, the ‘savior’ of El Salvador

Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, the 41-year-old president of El Salvador, who came to power through the Great Alliance for National Unity, has captured world attention for his management of the Central American country.

Now in the fourth year of his term, polls show that Salvadorans strongly support Bukele.

In recent reports, the Center for Citizen Studies, of the Francisco Gavidia University, has said that his popularity has reached 90%, an unprecedented figure and difficult to achieve in a society that is naturally skeptical of its political leaders and with historical unmet needs.

But Bukele has managed, in his own way, to interpret what the people need in the last three years. A combination of a strong hand against the gangs, tangible results in different areas and an unprecedented commitment to the famous bitcoin digital currency have catapulted and projected the international image of this businessman who turned Salvadoran politics upside down.

The results are obvious. As he himself pointed out, until recently it was “unthinkable” that El Salvador did not have homicides, being one of the countries with the highest rate at the international level.

In 11 days of August, not a single homicide was recorded. The indicator is just a reflection of the success of his policy against the gangs. According to official figures, the prisoners identified as belonging to said criminal organizations increased from 16,000 to 66,000. Almost 70% are accused of belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), the one with the largest presence in the country, followed by the Sureños (17.7%) and Revolucionarios (12.7%) factions of the Barrio 18 gang. .

The rest is concentrated by the Mao Mao, MS503, Maquina and Mirada Locos Sureños gangs. According to the latest government estimate, these gangs have 76,000 members, including prisoners and free.

To contain the wave of gang violence, Bukele achieved a reform of the Penal Code to punish gang members with up to 45 years in prison. Likewise, he advances the project to build a monumental detention center that can house up to 40,000 gang members in a rural area of ​​the country.

Bukele has set himself the goal of a kind of reconstruction of a country that was hit by a bloody civil war of more than ten years that ended in 1992 and that left millions in poverty and with no other option than to migrate, mainly to the United States.

Bukele understood that the first task should be security and that is why he put thousands of soldiers to patrol the streets, under an exceptional regime that some experts have criticized but others have supported and described as a “bold” measure against gangs.

This frontal war against the gangs has popular support, and eight out of ten Salvadorans support it, according to a report by the Jesuit Central American University. Homicides are down. It went from 2,389 in 2019 to 1,147 in 2021, for example.

In addition to security, Bukele has focused his management on the economic field. Just a year ago, in September 2021, bitcoin was accepted by his government as legal tender alongside the dollar. Likewise, the president is eyeing a loan from the IMF for 1.3 billion dollars to clean up the battered Salvadoran finances and issue bitcoin bonds for 1 billion dollars.

The bitcoin project aims to bankarize a population that is outside the system. Bukele is aware of the volatility of the currency and has taken a risk. He created the Chivo electronic wallet, and granted the equivalent of 30 dollars to each user. Until January, the application had four million downloads, according to the president himself, in a country of 6.6 million people and with a diaspora of three million, mainly in the United States.

Bukele wanted the remittances that Salvadorans abroad send to the country, which represent 28% of GDP, to be channeled more through Chivo and less through traditional agencies, which charge higher commissions.

In September 2021, bitcoin was around $45,000. After the first purchases from El Salvador, the currency reached 68,000 dollars in November. Then Bukele assured that he used the profits for the construction of a public veterinary.

He then announced his plan to build Bitcoin City, a city near the Gulf of Fonseca that would run on thermal energy from a volcano. To build it, he would issue about a billion dollars in bitcoin bonds.

Bukele’s mandate is for five years and now the big question is whether he will be re-elected, taking into account that the Supreme Court already endorsed that possibility a year ago.