Nayt, the new album is Doom. The interview with Radio DEEJAY

Radio DEEJAY, November 8, episode of Say Waaad ?!: the guest is connected via Zoom because he lives in Rome, he is William Midnight, better known as Nayt. The rapper born in 1994, who for some years has been carving out an interesting space on the national scene, presented on the radio Doom, the new album (the sixth in the studio) complementary to Mood, which on Spotify became the ninth best debut in the world.

Twelve tracks (produced by 3D) in which Nayt he digs into his inner self, gets to the bottom and brings up personal issues that become social. A private album that becomes public, an introspective and refined rap songwriter. The rapper’s world is dark, made up of words and melodies catchy. The two singles released to anticipate the album are flying: Mortal in ten days it has totaled over 1 million and 600 thousand reproductions, My boredom exceeds one million and 200 thousand.

According to Nayt “The record arrives precisely because it is extremely sincere”. It is in fact a profound and introspective work, honest towards himself, almost existential, in which the author lays bare in front of his listeners without brakes or fears. As he did during the interview with ours Michele Wad Caporosso, which you can listen to below.

Nayt had already been a guest of Wad a few months ago, when he spoke for the first time about his relationship with the actress from Romagna Matilda De Angelis. The 25-year-old exploded in Fast as the wind and who starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the TV series The Undoing, in an interview he had defined him as “an artist with a crazy technique and poetics, plus he is an extraordinary person”. To date we have no definite news on the continuation of their love story. Below we leave you the words of Nayt on Matilda dating back to the month of April.

Nayt on Radio DEEJAY: “Doom son of my pain”

Returning to Doom , the record is “the eternal struggle between love and fear,” to use a caption by Nayt. It is a particular work, which in some ways goes against the tide of today’s major publications of the genre. Nayt also went against the tide with the instore, for which his team has come up with special activities for the promo and the release of the disc. TO Radio DEEJAY explained that his copy-signatures were not just copy-signatures, but something more: they were real events, accompanied by talk show and confrontations with various characters from many different backgrounds.

“In Florence there was a meeting with a psychotherapist, where we talked about mental health in today’s society. In Bologna we tackled other issues with a photographer and an artist, in Rome yet another stuff with an actor. It was a very nice activity “

Doom and the tribute to Francisco Goya on the cover

The introspection of Nayt it is also the basis of the album cover. The reference of the drawing that stands out on the disc is a representation of the painting The burial of the sardine, work of the early 1800s by Francisco Goya, now preserved in Madrid.

The painting depicts a tradition of the Spanish capital, a typical Carnival procession during which it was customary to bury a sardine surrounded by pork: a last symbolic madness before the period of penance of Lent. But in the painting of the sardine there is no trace: what transpires is only the frenzy of the masked crowd, hallucinated and stunned, totally at the mercy of the event.

“There was a lot of work from the graphics team for the project that would accompany the record. We did a lot of research and we ended up being inspired by Goya’s artistic and personal story who has an incredible story, which is also very tormented. What I liked so much is that from his discomfort came this desire to raise his voice and be sincere in his expression and in his art “

As with Goya, the works of Nayt they come from his malaise.

Nayt: “Psychotherapy? A gym for the mind “

As mentioned, Nayt he dug into himself to write the lyrics of his songs. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve always drawn a lot from pain, suffering and negative experiences and then turned them into something positive like music,” he explained to our microphones. But there is a but: “The important thing is not to fall into this trap: you don’t have to suffer necessarily to create. Otherwise we deliberately become self-harming ”.

And in order not to suffer or suffer less and learn to manage their emotions, Nayt resorts to psychotherapy: “Psychotherapists don’t go crazy: those who are worse off must do other things. I see therapy as a gym for the mind and conscience, it helps to feel better. You don’t have to have any problems ”.