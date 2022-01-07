“Nazarbayev a monster fed by the West, including Italy” – Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

The former minister and banker the de facto leader of the opposition, from exile in Paris: in 2013 his wife Shalabaeva and his daughter were arrested and extradited by the Italian services. a quarter of a century that are the public enemy number one of the Nazarbayev clan

At one point the crowd gathered and tried to march to Nazarbayev’s residence in Almaty. He ended up finding him in front of him, as he was about to flee with his daughter Dariga: he had already ready the plane for Abu Dhabi. To stop the demonstrators, the police began firing rubber bullets. But then, when the demonstrators broke through, snipers appeared. To shoot with real bullets. Who was there, tells me that they killed at least fifty people …. From his home in Paris, the former minister, former banker and dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov has been connecting every day with Kazakhstan for four years. in fact the leader of the opposition in exile: sometimes discussed, accused by the regime of embezzlement, but in fact a leader. And even more so, now online 24 hours a day: When Putin and the regime say that someone is maneuvering the protest from abroad, everyone thinks of America. No, they talk about France. Because I am a refugee in France. And I, for a quarter of a century, they have been their public enemy number one.

Do you have an idea of ​​the number of deaths?



There are hundreds of them. Most of the victims in Almaty. Official statistics never mention civilians, but this time they had to. And there are also the cities of the West, where people refuse to leave the squares and the policemen abandon their weapons, they refuse to shoot. This explains why the Russians came: the regime cannot even trust its men.

Now a real revolution …



The regime has finally pulled down its mask and with its puppet, Tokayev, has shown its bloodthirsty face. What other tyrant in the world shoots the crowd like this? Not even Lukashenko in Belarus… The international community must ban Kazakhstan from the civil assembly of nations, impose sanctions against its oligarchs and stop doing business.

But why now?



True revolutions come spontaneously. When you don’t expect them. Seen with the Arab Springs, Libya, Tunisia. Or in Iran with skiing. In these countries, however, as in Kazakhstan, the revolt stems from a long repression. And from a long work to educate the population to disobey. For four years, from here, I explained how we could get out of this situation by developing a program of reforms. The question wasn’t whether the Kazakhs would ever oust the Nazarbayev clan: the question was just when. The time has come.

But really no foreign power is blowing the fire?



I do not believe. This country is not Ukraine, where other nations like Poland have strong interests. Here, for example, we always say about Turkey and its role, its links with Kazakhstan. For this revolt he has no foreign powers behind him.

Next week, Russians and Americans will discuss Ukraine: do you think Kazakhstan is a bargaining chip?



For sure, the issue will enter the negotiation.

The West realized late whose Nazarbayev?



If we consider the dictators of the monsters, yes, the West was the hand that fed the monster. Nazarbayev has become more and more powerful because the West has turned a blind eye to corruption and crime. He closed his eyes to the billions of his and his family’s investments. He does nothing even now, to counter the massacre of hundreds of people and let Putin keep Kazakhstan under his boot.





Even in Italy, Mr. Ablyazov, nothing was known about you until 2013. Until your wife Shalabaeva and her daughter ended up at the center of an international affair, they were inexplicably arrested and extradited to Kazakhstan by the Italian services …



This is a good example. After that, Italy did nothing: you have Nazarbayev’s treasures and properties, but nothing happens. There is business between him and Italian companies, cooperation agreements, but no sanctions have ever been imposed. These are things that give strength to dictators, allow them to do everything and have no damage. In recent years, for example, a large Italian bank like Unicredit has played a role in the purchase and sale of assets of the Nazarbayev family. In 2007 an affiliate of the dictator, Bulat Utemuratov, sold his bank Atf to Unicredit for 2.1 billion dollars. Six years later, Unicredit sold it for 493 million to a wealthy Kazakh businessman, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, former mayor of Almaty, who in turn turned it over to a bank owned by Nazarbayev. No one has ever stopped this operation. And in general disinterest, when my wife and daughter had already been kidnapped, the dictator made hundreds of millions.

Do you think Europe will move this time?



I wrote to the American president, to all the European heads of state, to the Strasbourg Parliament. To ask for sanctions against the regime and seize its luxurious villas, bank accounts. Nazarbayev’s interests and lobbies are everywhere. The situation is changing, we cannot leave everything in Putin’s hands.

Do you see the risk of a Ukrainian-style civil war?



I see an evolution halfway between the Ukrainian crisis and what happened in Belarus.

And the Islamist danger? Sunni Kazakhstan a stone’s throw from Afghanistan …



Does not exist. This is the old disinformation of the regime, which has always taken advantage of the geographical position to make the West believe that it is fighting against fundamentalism. Believe me: the Kazakhs are religious, but they are also educated. We are not Afghanistan.