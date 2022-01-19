Nazi salute and propaganda messages, so Breivik returns to the courtroom to ask for probation

Ten years after the massacre in Norway in which he killed 77 people between Oslo and Utoya, Anders Breivik asks the judge for parole.

The right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik asks the judge for parole ten years after the massacre in which he killed 77 people between Oslo and Utoya, Norway. And he does it by returning to the classroom and introducing himself with Nazi salute. “As in any other rule of law, a detainee has the right to request parole and Breivik has decided to use it,” explained the lawyer Oystein Storrvik. It is unlikely that the request for parole will be accepted according to experts – the judge has until Thursday 20 to evaluate it – it must be said, among other things, that Breivik, now 42, has never regretted what he accomplished. And on several occasions, like this one, he “exploited” his presence in court to give the Nazi salute and display propaganda messages.

Today’s hearing before the Telemark District Court in southern Norway is held in a gymnasium in Skien prison, 100 kilometers southwest of Oslo, where the killer is being held. Shaved head and dark suit, Breivik also showed signs where he had written in English: “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and also “Nazi-Civil War ”.

On 22 July 2011, Breivik first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, then killed another 69 in a Labor youth summer camp on Utoya Island. The killer was sentenced to 21 years in prison with the possibility of extending the sentence: a clause, rarely used in the Norwegian judicial system, for which he can be held indefinitely if still considered a danger to society. However, this clause also opens up the possibility that Breivik may request annual parole hearings.