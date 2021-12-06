Nazzaro, to win the Nigerian mafia the special teams – Specials and events are decisive

“Black mafia” directed by Romano Montesarchio, based on an idea by Andrea Di Consoli and written by Romano Montesarchio, Sergio Nazzaro and Stefano Russo, will be broadcast on 10 December on Rai 3. ANSA talked about it exclusively with Sergio Nazzaro, author of the investigation book “Nigerian Mafia” from which Black Mafia draws inspiration.

Sergio, in this report you reconstruct how the Nigerian mafia was born and what it is, starting from the stories of the victims and up to interviewing magistrates, investigators, social workers, anthropologists. Tell us how this work was born and how it developed.

“The docu series was created by the will of Andrea Di Consoli and Enrico Bufalini of the Istituto Luce and by the courage of Gaetano di Vaio of Bronx Film who has always dealt with complex issues. And at the same time we had the extraordinary support of RAI Doc in the person by Duilio Giammaria. Not only is the theme extremely innovative, the Nigerian mafia, but also its treatment are innovative and this is due to the director Romano Montesarchio and the author Stefano Russo. A serious and articulated story on the subject was missing and my reportage book “Nigerian Mafia” has become the ideal basic text to create this reportage “.

The report illustrates in particular the birth of Sat, the anti-trafficking team with operators of the local police of Turin, an intuition that proves to be invaluable in defeating the mafia group and for the success of the Athenaeum operation. Can you tell us about it?

“For over two decades Carabinieri, Police and Guardia di Finanza have been fighting Nigerian organized crime, many times in general inattention. It is not a new phenomenon, quite the contrary. The incredible novelty was a fundamental operation against the Nigerian mafia conducted by the local police , from the SAT led by Fabrizio Lotito and followed by the magistrate Stefano Castellani. The intuition was born thanks to the prosecutor Giancarlo Caselli, that of having a special permanent team against trafficking, and it was a revolutionary idea. It is not a problem that one faces improvising, unfortunately remains current with the large migratory flows that become a hunting ground for traffickers of human beings. The local police can therefore play a central role because they operate directly on the territory, and above all they deal organically with one of the worst crimes against humanity. trafficking in human beings.

Is it a model that has been exported to other cities? Could it be?

“No, it hasn’t been exported but it should be. The special team from Turin is a source of pride and should be taken as a model for all big cities, at least. Let’s imagine having a SAT in every big city, it would be a synergy with the others. police forces that would allow a real contrast with only the Nigerian mafia, but also with other forms of crime involving the trafficking and enslavement of young women. Too often the phenomenon of prostitution is underestimated, instead behind this crime there are real transnational criminal networks “.

In the report, reconstruct the work done by investigators and magistrates, a work that lasted 3 and a half years, with the support of 200 men, 100 cars, 500,000 telephone and environmental wiretapping. Which resulted in 44 custody orders. An operation, you say yourself in one passage, obtained “without firing a single shot, an intelligence operation”. Is it a replicable model?

“Yes, absolutely. But above all it is not a first time. The mafias are fighting each other on the intelligence field. I am writing a new book on the first investigation into the Nigerian mafia over two decades ago” restore Freedom “. Even in that case a ‘operation with almost 50 arrests and all carried out only with wiretapping and field operations, without ever firing a shot. The Nigerian mafia, therefore, however powerful, fights with close investigations and this is valid for all mafias, hitting the heart their operations. And the Italian police forces are truly at the forefront on this front, because we have been dealing with the phenomenon for decades, having developed precisely in Italy “.

Italy is leading the way we are the most advanced, with the best investigators, we have the best anti-mafia code, you always say in another passage. What is missing then to attack the mafias with greater force?

“Regarding the Nigerian mafia, I believe that the time has come for all the investigative assets to be reconstructed and unified. In my research, which I call” judicial archeology “, I reconstruct all the investigations and trials: there is no single archive of an innovative phenomenon but above all with great geopolitical connotations like this one. They have been active on the human trafficking front for decades, from one side of the Mediterranean to the other. To have a permanent, structured observatory that analyzes and brings together all this investigative and intelligence heritage. it would make it possible to understand future evolutions without pursuing only one sporadic case at a time. The Nigerian mafia designs the geopolitics of the Mediterranean and we must have the capacity for full analysis and above all who know how to anticipate their moves “.

What volumes of activity does the Nigerian mafia have today? Are we far from crushing it in Italy or are there good prospects for doing so? Are there sufficient strengths and attention in the field?

“Like our mafias, the Nigerian mafia has the whole world as its field of action. They move with great agility everywhere, but above all in the Mediterranean. With all the ongoing conflicts, political and social instability, they have fertile ground to always move under the radar. I believe that we have all the skills and resources, which cannot be of mere judicial competence. Let me explain: we are faced with another culture, another country with enormous complexity. We have the phenomenon of migration on which they intervene and we should defend migrants from their grip. The fight against the mafias must be the union of many forces in the field, and analysts and scholars are needed, because a mafia that moves from the dark web to voodoo rituals, from drug trafficking to telematic scams is not it can only be tackled from a law enforcement point of view but also from a cultural point of view “.