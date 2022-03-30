NBA 2022: Shaquille O’Neal’s crudest confession: “I have sleep apnea, I could die. Now I have to sleep with a machine”

Shaquille O’Neal He may have been the most dominant center in NBA history and also one of his most controversial characters for his ability to step on all kinds of puddles with his comments. The former player does not mince words and shows it daily as a commentator for the league. However, until now we had rarely seen the Newark giant with confessions like the ones he made in a interview granted to GQ.

The four-time NBA champion and winner of three Finals MVP assured that it had been more than a decade without visiting the doctor: “When you play, you go to the doctor to check you out and do a physical exam, right? But I haven’t played in 11 years, so if I wasn’t playing, why would I go to the doctor, right?“.

Error, as Shaq himself has confessed. On his first visit, the former Magic, Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavs and Celtics center got a surprise that could be fatal for him. “When I went back to the doctor after so long there were some things he didn’t even know. sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can cause high blood pressure or strokes, you could die.” I said, “What?” “You could die.” So now I have to sleep with a machine.”

It was not the only confession made by one of the best players in NBA history. Shaquille also admitted her problems with painkillers, declaring “dependent, not addicted. Is not the same. My kidneys were very weak, so I no longer take painkillers. Some days, when I couldn’t move, I’d take one or two, just to get going. But not anymore. When you get hit with the word death you change a lot of things.”

Apnea is a sleep disorder potentially severe condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you may have sleep apnea.

Signs and symptoms range from loud snoring to stop breathing, wheezing during sleep, waking up with a dry mouth, waking up with a headache, insomnia, hypersomnia, irritability, and difficulty paying attention. Among the causes are overweight, age, sex (men are two or three times more likely), family history, alcohol, tobacco or tranquilizer use.

Last June 2021, the pvot also confessed his change in eating habits after the difficulties he had experienced in 2020 with the death of Kobe and his sister, which led him to not wanting to do anything “but watch Netflix and eat.”

Everything changed when I looked in the mirror and discovered “an old man in his 70s with muscles everywhere. I started to eat better. Just eat sandwiches. For lunch, for dinner, for snack… And when it all came crashing down on me last year and I couldn’t sleep, I’d get up and make myself a sandwich at three in the morning. I realized that I couldn’t go on like this. Take away the bread, chocolate and cakes. I wanted to take my shirt off on Instagram for the last time.”

Throughout this process O’Neal has totally changed his body after losing 10 kilos: “Now I only eat fruits, protein shakes, salads, fish, chicken, asparagus and other vegetables. Everything in very small portions and I’ve started to see things like a six-pack, which I haven’t seen since I was in Miami in 2006.”