NBA: After the Space Jam fiasco, LeBron James is catching up!

Having succeeded Michael Jordan who was the headliner of the first Space Jam in 1997, LeBron James did not make a good enough impression in view of the reviews for Space Jam: New Era. The film released in 2021 was even criticized by critics, but not enough to discourage the star of the Los Angeles Lakers who was able to bounce back by producing the sports film of the moment.

In the winter of 1997, the world of basketball and animation collided to present to the general public: Space Jam. Headliners like Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing met Bugs Bunny’s Looney Tunes to save them from becoming slaves to alien invaders. A match to decide their fate that Michael Jordan’s band ends up winning. More than two decades after the release of the first opus, Space Jam : New Time finally hit theaters in July 2021 starring the one who is in the discussion for the greatest player of all time with Michael Jordan : LeBron James. Number 23 of The bone Angeles Lakers is surrounded byAnthony Davids of Clay Thompsonof damian Lillardof Kyrie Irving or even of Michael B. Jordan and of Zendaya… The cast was XXL and promised glitter for any basketball fan. Nevertheless, the film was very poorly received by critics and the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes gave it only 26% positive reviews compared to 79% for viewers.

Space Jam: New Era, a critical flop

Journalist for vulnerability , Bilge Ebiri conveyed the following message about the film upon its release. “In the grand scheme of things, the new Space Jam is not a hateful or incapable film. It fills a 2-hour gap in the agenda, which will delight parents, and it’s good for the brand, which will please shareholders. That it could have been a good film, on the other hand, seems to have crossed no one’s head. In the same line, David sims of The Atlantic was not surprised at such a failure. “By being the derivative of a commercial campaign, Space Jam first of the name was already the apogee of crass commercialism in 1996__. So it’s no surprise that the sequel tries to do the same.”

Journalist of The AV Club , AA Dowd for his part pointed to a futile attempt at pronounced life lessons and nods to the world of the internet. “Space Jam: A New Legacy’ does nothing but make bad choices__, which end up in a haze of cameos, redundant life lessons, and lame internet phrases” . Charles Barnesco of The Guardian was much more virulent than his colleagues by releasing this enormous criticism: “Even as commercial propaganda, it’s not convincing. Creatively, this is a dead end. My God, what a failure.

A “failure” that James james had not commented directly, choosing to shed light on one of the stars present on the project in the person of Zendaya as demonstrated by his tweet at the time of the release of Space Jam: New Era. “They lie to you all if you think they can’t (note that two legends coexist)! But in this photo, I only see one, and that’s my little sister Zendaya! » .

