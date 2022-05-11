NBA – Al Horford, better than ever at age 35

In his 15th season in NBA basketball and at age 35, Al Horford He appears to be in the best shape of his career.

And on his return to the Boston Celtics he is halfway to reaching the final series although he is still “There is much to do”.

But the green team already dispatched the managers’ favorite, the Brooklyn Nets, in the first round and is now tied 2-2 in the semifinal of the Eastern Conference, with nothing more and nothing less than the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucksled by the two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Puerto Plata native has risen to the test in this second round.

On offense he has averages of 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 54 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 83 percent from free throws.

He has racked up five steals, six blocked shots and just four turnovers. He also is playing in 38.6 minutes per start.

In Monday night’s 116-108 win at Milwaukee, Horford and Jason Tatum they became the first team pair with 30 points in a playoff game since Ray Allen and Paul Pierce in 2011.

And on the defensive side it has become the best defender against the powerful Giannis.

The call “Greek Phenomenon” he’s shooting 30.6 percent of his shooting attempts (15-for-49) when defended by Horford, while shooting 53.8 percent (35-for-65) when defending any other Celtics player.

If the Celtics win the title it would be one of the most surprising for opponents to overcome. But they have to do it, and Horford’s work is vital to their success.