NBA All-Star 2022 | Anuel AA will represent Latin America: The celebrities who will play in the Celebrity Match

The Puerto Rican rapper will be one of the 20 stars who will see action this Friday in Cleveland, in the event that opens the Weekend of the Stars.

This Friday, February 18, officially begins the Weekend of the Stars on the National Basketball Association (NBA)and the first activity that will kick off the road to All Star Game 2022 will be the celebrity partywhich will have Latin American representation.

The first three-day challenge loaded with the best basketball in the world, will be starred by a group of 20 personalities from different fields, from music, politics, sports and entertainmentwho will meet at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Among the celebrities who will participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Party, the Puerto Rican rapper stands out Anuel AAknown for songs like China and she wants to drinkwhich in 2021 published its album Legends never diereferring to figures such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The celebrities who will play celebrity match in All-Star Game 2022



The reggaeton boricua will be part of the team led by the legend Dominique Wilkinswhere he will have as companions the star of NFL Myles Garrett; the mayor of Cleveland, Justin Bibb; and the Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberiamong others.

The rival of Anuel AA and company in the Celebrity Party of the NBA All-Star Game 2022 will be the team managed by another legend like bill waltonwith names like the Brazilian player Anderson Varejaothe singer Machine Gun Kellythe rapper Quavo and the star of WNBA, Dearica Hamby.

The meeting of the famous will be held this Friday, February 18, starting at 7:00 PM (Eastern time), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio; and can be seen in Latin America through ESPNMeanwhile in streaming can be followed by Star+ and NBA League Pass.