NBA All Star 2022: Michael Jordan appears in the All-Star Game and receives honors in the NBA

It was rumored that he would not be at the 75th anniversary ceremony

ANDhe all star game It was the perfect setting for the NBA recognized its best players in history, everything inside the 75th anniversary ceremony of the league and one of the legends of which it was not known if attending was Michael Jordan.

There were great absences in the ceremony, although many were remembered as Kobe Bryant and in the case of Kevin Durant who announced that he would not be there due to the death of his grandmother, but Jordan’s presence was still in the air because he was at the beginning of the NASCAR with his squire.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the #NBA75 Ceremony. Greatness. pic.twitter.com/wrRYwtGYzy ? NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

In the end all the rumors were eliminated, Well, although Jordan was in the Daytona 500 with his squire commanded by Bubba Wallace who came in second, also appeared at the ceremony where he was named last to applause from the crowd. present in Cleveland.