NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry Sets Team LeBron James Winning Record

cleveland – Stephen Curry he got another three-point record. Lebron James He was left with another victory in the All-Star Game.

Certainly a good night for Ohio and its two Akron-born stars.

Curry turned boos into cheers with the best long-distance shooting display in All-Star history, and then James hit a half-turn shot that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday. .

Curry hit 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two shy of Anthony Davis’ record. He was clearly looking for it, asking his teammates during a spectacular third period how many units he needed.

“It’s something special, obviously being back in Ohio,” Curry said seconds after accepting the inaugural Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Trophy. “This is a very special trophy. I feel very honored and blessed.”

On a night when both players were among the legends honored during a halftime ceremony to celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Dream Team, Curry and James showed why they remain among the best today.

Curry missed his final 3-point attempt that would have allowed him to pass Davis. But with James’ team needing just one basket to reach the 163-point target score, they couldn’t afford to keep passing the ball to Curry.

So James fired from the right flank for the game-winning shot, moving him to 5-0 in the format in which the leaders in votes received by each conference select their teammates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and James had 24 at his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

The All-Star return to Cleveland was anticipated to revolve around James. He is the best player in Cavaliers franchise history, leading them to their only NBA title in 2016.

Instead, he was overshadowed by Curry, who was born in the same Akron hospital as James.

Curry made 16 of 27 3-point attempts — some well from beyond the arc. He fired a few from the midfield logo, returning to his defensive position without even waiting to see the ball burn through the nets.

He had been booed all weekend, responding with smiles during previews as Cleveland fans made it clear they hadn’t forgiven him for helping Golden State beat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals. between 2015 and 2018.