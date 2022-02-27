NBA All-Stars arrive at the Baha Mar resort after the game

ads

The Bahamas were packed with athletes this week, we heard, including NBA players taking it easy after All-Star weekend.

Spotted at the Baha Mar resort after the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio were Wizards star Bradley Beal, Mavericks player Spencer Dinwiddie, twin brothers Markieff and legend Marcus Morris. the NBA, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and former 76ers star Emeka Okafor, the spies said.

Also seen hanging in the tropics were former boxer Evander Holyfield, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife, Amber, and former Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Sources said the 6-foot-10-inch Okafor excelled at the resort’s Baha Bay water park.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin was also seen dining at Katsuya Baha Mar with his model girlfriend, Camille Fishel.

Also at Baha Mar, PR genius Ron Berkowitz was seen celebrating his 50th birthday with family and friends, including Gurley.

MMA puncher Conor McGregor was also seen, training like a maniac at the private gym in Albany, the Bahamas resort owned by a group that includes Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods. McGregor was also seen hanging in the Baha Mar casino.

McGregor posted an image of himself punching a poor punching bag with the caption, “I have the best ground and punch in the game.”

It’s the same gym where Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were seen working out together over the holidays, Page Six previously reported.

He also stayed at Justin Bieber’s luxurious Albany resort, we hear. A spy said of the wrestler and singer, “they know each other,” and McGregor posted pictures on Instagram Stories with the caption, “I ran into [Bieber] today again. In the Bahamas! I always see Justin randomly out of the blue and just cut him off, love this kid!”

