NBA, Cade Cunningham partner of a crypto company: he will be paid in bitcoin!

Cunnigham falls has not yet officially debuted in the NBA but has already written the history of the game. The new player of the Detroit Pistons, first choice in the NBA Draft 2021, has in fact found an agreement with BlockFi, a crypto currency company, for a multi-year partnership. Not much is known about the details of the deal, except for one important aspect: the player will receive the signing bonus entirely in bitcoin.

For the uninitiated, bitcoin is an international currency payment system created in 2008 whose value entirely depended on the supply-demand balance. An electronic money with a volatile value, we could say, that has made a lot of talk about itself in recent years. Remarkable then how Cade Cunnigham decided to rely entirely on this agreement.

While waiting to see if and how this agreement will unfold, NBA fans are focused on the youngster’s debut in the league. After dominating in college with the Oklahoma State shirt, Cunningham is ready to take the big leap into the pros. He certainly does not lack talent and, judging by the choice in his investments, not even courage.

