NBA Christmas Day: New York overwhelms Atlanta, triple double for Kemba Walker

The match between Knicks and Hawks lasts less than three quarters, with the guests reworked in the rotation and unable to respond to Kemba Walker's third triple-double in career (10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists): after half an hour New York also touches the +20 margin and never looks back, led by the baskets of a Julius Randle with 25 points and 12 rebounds. The 20 points each by John Collins and Delon Wright are not enough in Atlanta

NEW YORK KNICKS-ATLANTA HAWKS 101-87 (THE BOARD) The story of the first half between New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks The Knicks leave immediately and, taking advantage of a revised rotation in the last 10 days, make the most of an unleashed Kemba Walker on an offensive level and the inevitable uncertainties of the Hawks attack – struggling with last-minute returns and a roster that coach McMillan has modified several times. After four minutes it is already 16-3 for the Knicks. The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden is electric: 6/11 from the arc for New York, which, however, partially cools the hands and thus allows Atlanta to remain 10 points away: 26-16 after 10 minutes of play. It is therefore not enough to shoot with 55% at the Knicks to maintain the double-digit advantage: 30-21 at the end of the first quarter.

NBA Christmas Day on Sky: the program The percentages and the plays smile in New York even at the beginning of the second quarter, the whole arena especially likes the dunks, but the advantage of the Knicks no longer increases – with clear concern of coach Thibodeau: the score says 41-36 in the middle of the second half. On the one hand, Delon Wright (11 points) and Cam Reddish (10) reach the double digits first, while the decisive fact of yet another double-digit advantage for New York is Julius Randle: 14 points, 3/5 from the arc and 8 rebounds in 14 minutes. In short, the show on the parquet is not lacking, with Evan Fournier who scores 13 points in the first half and allows the Knicks to close at 61-51 at the long interval.

The story of the second half between New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks



The script of the second half remains the same, even if the hands get too cold at the long interval: in two minutes there are only two points and a timeout to try to shake both teams. Randle without major problems puts another double double on the scoresheet (19 points and 11 rebounds), while the Knicks show they have more energy in a match that is taking a complicated ridge for Atlanta: of the 62 shots attempted in two quarters and a half, only 21 found the bottom of the retina. Really too few to hold on for long. The match trend is now clear: 15 team points scored by Atlanta in the third quarter and 15 lengths behind 12 minutes from the end of the match.

The number of double-digit players rises rapidly at the Knicks, reaching five with Grimes from 15 points coming off the bench by 5/10 from the arc – the same ones scored by Fournier and four less by Obi Toppin who repeatedly flies to the iron to crush. Kemba Walker, on the other hand, enjoys a triple-double game, with only one rebound missing from the account alongside 10 points and 11 assists. The advantage of the hosts in that phase also touches the 20 lengths. Eventually Walker also managed to collect the 10th rebound, becoming the seventh all-time player in triple doubles at Christmas (tenth overall, considering Oscar Robertson’s four).