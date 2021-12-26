NBA Christmas Day: Steph Curry drags Golden State to success over Phoenix

PHOENIX SUNS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (THE BOARD)

The story of the first half between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors

The Warriors start strong and start strong Steph Curry: number 30 marks 11 points with a triple in the first four minutes of the match and the guests immediately build an advantage of 6 lengths (20-14). The readings and energy on both sides of the field of an inspired are also decisive Draymond Green (6 assists, 2 steals and a block in the opening quarter alone), also hit from the arch. The most productive in startup for the Suns is DeAndre Ayton, who asserts his centimeters under the basket putting on the scoresheet 8 points with 4/5 to the shot in the first 12 minutes. 8 points also for Chris Paul. Golden State closes the first quarter on plus 6 (33-27).

They continue to play better Warriors in startup of second quarter, Steph and companions they also defend strong limiting above all Devin Booker in the shade in the first part of the game started with a bad 1/5 shooting. It makes 2/2 from the arc instead Mikal Bridges to keep the Suns in touch. Instead they all score for Steve Kerr, with nine Golden State players who have points on the scoresheet already after 4 minutes of the second quarter. In the middle of the stage though the defense of the hosts rises, who – with Curry on the bench – find the overtaking on 43-42 with another basket from below Ayton (14 points and 5 rebounds in the first half). Booker wakes up too, Curry answers him again (who makes a few mistakes too many from long distance), helped by a Payton from 12 points in the first half. But Chris Paul (16 steps) find the triple on expiry of the first half for the 62-58 Suns.