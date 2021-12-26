NBA Christmas Day: Steph Curry drags Golden State to success over Phoenix
PHOENIX SUNS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (THE BOARD)
The story of the first half between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors
The Warriors start strong and start strong Steph Curry: number 30 marks 11 points with a triple in the first four minutes of the match and the guests immediately build an advantage of 6 lengths (20-14). The readings and energy on both sides of the field of an inspired are also decisive Draymond Green (6 assists, 2 steals and a block in the opening quarter alone), also hit from the arch. The most productive in startup for the Suns is DeAndre Ayton, who asserts his centimeters under the basket putting on the scoresheet 8 points with 4/5 to the shot in the first 12 minutes. 8 points also for Chris Paul. Golden State closes the first quarter on plus 6 (33-27).
They continue to play better Warriors in startup of second quarter, Steph and companions they also defend strong limiting above all Devin Booker in the shade in the first part of the game started with a bad 1/5 shooting. It makes 2/2 from the arc instead Mikal Bridges to keep the Suns in touch. Instead they all score for Steve Kerr, with nine Golden State players who have points on the scoresheet already after 4 minutes of the second quarter. In the middle of the stage though the defense of the hosts rises, who – with Curry on the bench – find the overtaking on 43-42 with another basket from below Ayton (14 points and 5 rebounds in the first half). Booker wakes up too, Curry answers him again (who makes a few mistakes too many from long distance), helped by a Payton from 12 points in the first half. But Chris Paul (16 steps) find the triple on expiry of the first half for the 62-58 Suns.
The story of the second half between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors
Immediately on target Booker and Bridges in the start of the third quarter to keep the Suns ahead. But still Payton and Curry on the other hand they report in contact with Golden State, and Draymond Green sign on new overtaking (71-68) with the second triple of his game. Golden State extends thanks to a couple of good plays on both sides of the field of Kevon Looney (blocked on Booker and an unusual penetration basket). However, Phoenix finds points off the bench to get back on with Cameron Johnson And Cameron Payne. Points from the bench in the final of the third quarter also for the Warriors with Kuminga And Wehaterspoon, and we go to the last rest in perfect condition parity: 84-84.
Amazing triple of Curry, the fourth of his game, at the start of the fourth period and the star of the Warriors rises to 28 points. Bjelica and Otto Porter also scored from the bow. Shamet and McGee try to keep in touch Phoenix, but Curry is now hot and with another bomb and a reverse penetration he tries to push the partia: they are 33 for him and more 7 Golden State on 104-97. The Suns return below with the bombs of Paul (which rises to 21 points with 8 assists) and Crowder, for the minus two at 2’50 from the siren. But he thinks about digging the decisive furrow in favor of the Warriors Otto Porter, with three baskets consecutive which lead him to 19 points personal. Golden State wins 116-107 and overtakes the Suns in the lead in the Western Conference.