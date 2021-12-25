NBA Christmas Day, super Giannis drags Milwaukee: Boston ko in comeback

Giannis Antetokounmpo closes with 36 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and two decisive blocks in the Bucks’ comeback success and in the first game after recovering from Covid infection. Boston leads the game with merit for over 45 minutes, hitting the 16 points margin several times despite the reworked roster, but fails to win despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s 25 points each. THE SKY SPORT COMPETITION PROGRAM

MILWAUKEE BUCKS-BOSTON CELTICS 117-113 (THE BOARD ) The story of the first half between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics The pride of the Celtics is not discussed, not even at Christmas and not even in such a reworked situation of the roster: Boston for this strong part and after three minutes is on 12-5 points, with 5 points each from Brown and Langford. The first quarter gives a clear signal: the Celtics are on the pitch to get serious, ran away even on +16 after 10 minutes led by the 14 points of a sumptuous Jaylen Brown on both sides of the field. Giannis heads with the iron, imprecise and clearly conditioned by the post Covid return. The bad news is that Brown is forced back into the locker room due to injury and so the Celtics lose some margin, remaining ahead at 35-22 after 12 minutes.

see also



New York overwhelms Atlanta, triple double Walker The turning point that Milwaukee awaits does not come even after having talked a little up during the interval between the first two quarters: on the return to the field the level of intensity and desire of the players on the field is not in the least comparable. Boston dominates and flies to 40-26 after a quarter of an hour of play. The good news for the Celtics is that the team reacts better despite the defections list getting longer, while Milwaukee net of the many defects of a group that does not seem to put the right conviction into it, returns to -10 two minutes from the end of the first half. In the meantime Tatum also reaches double figures (13 points), while Milwaukee thanks to George Hill’s triple on the siren closes on -15 in the middle of the race – on a score of 62-47.

The story of the second half between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics see also



Phoenix-Golden State LIVE on Sky Sport Uno Milwaukee’s expected breakthrough comes early in the recovery, when led by a Giannis Antetokounmpo with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists finds rhythm in attack and the baskets that keep the Bucks 10 points away with 9 minutes from the end of the third quarter. The best five minutes of the game come when you least expect it: Milwaukee didn’t accidentally become the team that won the NBA title a few months ago and he demonstrates it by finding pace in transition, five triples to target and putting the Celtics on the ropes who respond with great pride, but who see their advantage diminish to just one possession at the end of the third quarter. If you needed a testimony of Giannis’ recovery when he returned to the court, just look at points 23 and 24 of the Greek player’s match: a devastating dunk from the dribble that fixes the score at 94-90 Boston 12 minutes from the siren.

How much pride, however, also on the part of the Celtics reserves, who continued the battle at the beginning of the fourth period and brought the guests’ advantage back to nine points. The last fraction opens with a partial 8-0 signed by Boston and a Payton Pritchard from 16 points off the bench, with Tatum having a big voice near the iron and a group able to maintain the advantage despite the head-to-head against the reigning NBA champions. To delude oneself against the Bucks would be naive, in fact, the shock given by Giannis is enough and the 7-0 partial is just around the corner: 109-103 Boston 4 minutes from the siren. The end of the match is extraordinary, in a crazy head to head that Milwaukee solves with the first advantage in the challenge 30 seconds from the siren thanks to Wesley Matthews’ triple.