NBA, ex-boyfriend Jennifer Lopez buys the Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez, baseball legend and fresh from breaking with JLo, will become the new owner of the Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez: Baseball legend, ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez and soon owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal is done: A-Rod and his business partner, Marc Lore, will pay $1.5 billion to get their hands on the Minneapolis franchise, which has been owned by Glen Taylor since 1994 and bought it for $94 million. The negotiation must be ratified by the NBA owners’ assembly before being completed.

A-rod — Rodriguez, 45, played for 22 mlb, in a long and successful career that began in 1994 in Seattle and ended in 2016 with the New York Yankees (with whom in 2009 he won the World Series for the only time in his career). He finished with 696 home runs, won the MVP 3 times, was an All Star 14 times. Its popularity has surpassed almost undeway even a steroid scandal. The relationship with JLo also took him out of the diamond: they began dating in 2017, they got engaged in 2019, they were supposed to get married in the summer of 2020 but they had to postpone for Covid and last month they announced the separation, closing one of the most paparazzi relationships in America.

Minnesota — The arrival of A-Rod and Lore opens the door to a new era for Wolves. The new ownership should keep the franchise in Minneapolis, but the idea is to start winning, the one that minnesota failed even when they had Kevin Garnett on the roster, a legend who will enter the Hall of Fame tomorrow. The Wolves are engaged in a rebuild that has lasted for several years, centered on Karl-Anthony Towns who this season has also been joined by Anthony Edwards, first overall pick in the 2020 Draft. "A-Rod? I have no idea who he is," Edwards had recently said. It seems that now he will have to learn who Alex Rodriguez is.