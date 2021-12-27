Nba, Giannis Anterokounmpo: ‘Me, the covid, the break, the films, the symptoms …’

The colossus of Athens recounted its pandemic pains: “I was fine, but I tested positive. So I placed myself in the basement (which is still difficult to imagine how small or uncomfortable in the home of a multimillionaire ed) and I started watching shows, films, Netflix. It was tough, but better be sure. Yes, I have had symptoms, but I have never lost my taste and smell. My nose is too big not to smell… “. Joking, the party night allows it. And he goes even further when he reveals: “Selfishly I really needed to stop. Of a 7/8 day layover, it did me good physically and mentally. I enjoyed it, from that point of view. Of course, then you turn on the TV, you see your teammates playing and you can’t be there, it becomes hard… “.

The latest venture

Coach Budenholzer says he tried “to let him play reasonable minutes” when he returned from the virus. But in the end, Giannis had 30 minutes on the court anyway. And it took all of them, right up to the last moment, in Milwaukee to win. “I tried to enjoy the game, after those days of absence. I was excited to be back on the pitch, but you still need to get some rust off. That was what I needed in the first half, it wasn’t a question of initial nervousness “. Then he began to grind baskets, even if he made the difference, in particular with a block against Williams in the sprint, and the defending champions in absolute terms, made it with the defense. “We changed on their scorers, and under 19 kept playing thinking about possession one at a time. We have an excellent team, if we stay hungry for the whole 48 ‘we always have the chance to win games ”. The Bucks are back almost completely, after a complicated start to the season with many absences: only Lopez was missing this time. Giannis gongola: “We have had many players out, between Covid protocol and injuries, so far, we need to find the harmony in full. Seeing DiVincenzo back on the pitch after a long time was great, I’m happy for him. I can’t wait for Brook (Lopez) to come back as well ”. The gloss deserves the candor of Holiday. When asked about Antetokounmpo’s performance he said playfully: “What do I think? 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, I’m not sure it had Covid… “.