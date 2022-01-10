NBA, how Klay Thompson’s return to the field went

Quantifying the duration of Klay Thompson’s absence is an operation that cannot be considered concluded with the count, however rather eloquent, of the 941 days spent away from the parquet. Because in those abundant two and a half years, a lot has happened, inside and outside the microcosm of the Golden State Warriors guard. There were the rupture of the left cruciate before and, fifteen months later, that of the Achilles tendon of the right leg, a one two able to crush the career of an athlete who has reached the threshold of 30 years of age and previously used to sustaining real rhythms Iron man (24 games skipped in 8 seasons, never missing a playoff match). In the midst of the two injuries, at the beginning of July 2019, the rich contract renewal of 180 million dollars arrived that would have kept him at Golden State for the next five seasons. The first two of those seasons, perhaps the most bizarre and complicated in the history of the NBA and certainly the least happy of the last decade for the Californian franchise, Thompson spent them training in solitude. away from the spotlight and from teammates. Meanwhile, the balance of the league was upset by the change of shirt of many of its stars, from ex-partner Kevin Durant to Anthony Davis, from James Harden to Kawhi Leonard and so on. To say: the last time Klay Thompson took the field, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant had not even been chosen in the draft.

And if the long path towards the return to the field has been mitigated by diversions of various kinds in full – and unique – Klay style and from some attempt at recycling in the cinema And on TV, basketball remained at the center of thoughts, sometimes even a bit controversial, by Thompson. A long journey that should have had the Christmas match as its last destination, an appointment postponed for a couple of weeks and accompanied by a wave of affection that involved teammates, opponents, professionals and simple enthusiasts. An affection testified by the first results of the popular vote for the All-Star Game, in which Klay it is 4th in the West between the guards without having played a single minute of basketball, and the decision of Draymond Green, aching calf, to be present, albeit to honor his signature, in the starting lineup of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

Rust risk

It is useless to go around it: when an athlete returning from a double injury and almost 31 months of stop returns to competitive activity, the enthusiasm and curiosity to see him in action are mixed with the fear of finding him in an inevitably rusty version and, even more plus, to witness any relapses. Furthermore, although significant, the return to the field must be interpreted as a general indication, the first step on a path that inevitably remains uncertain. With this in mind, on his debut on the Chase Center parquet, Klay Thompson sent more than positive signals, also because the match proposed by the calendar was not the simplest.

The Warriors arrived at the home match with Cleveland after the first back-to-back of defeats of the season, arrived against the not irresistible Dallas and New Orleans, and in front they had the Cavs who, net of long and short-term absences, represent one of the most unexpected surprises of the regular season 2021-22. More than on the result itself, matured in a victory of the hosts always in control of the game, all eyes were on the number 11 in a white tank top. And Klay did not disappoint, demonstrating a hunger for basketball fueled by long fasting and playing a solid game topped off with a few empty passes but above all by moments in which he turned the clock back to 2019.

A non-trivial basket after two and a half years without matches and with a dynamic not unlike how he broke the cruciate in his left knee, landing confidently on his feet.

Beyond the personal statistics – 17 points with 7/18 from the field, 3 rebounds, an assist and a block in just 20 minutes played -, Thompson’s performance was encouraging first of all in the ease with which he repurposed his arsenal offensive, much more complete than we tend to consider, and in harmony with the rest of the team. And if there was little doubt about the agreement with Steph Curry and with old acquaintances such as Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney, the one with Andrew Wiggins and even more with Otto Porter has allowed us to glimpse great growth margins.

Triple in tow on the counterattack: action that Klay could replicate with his eyes closed.

Rust has instead surfaced in the aspects of the game more closely linked to the athletic condition, from the slowness in defensive returns to the effort in keeping on defensive couplings against opponents of greater tonnage (one of the most underestimated aspects of his defensive versatility to make the small ball of coach Steve Kerr), but in any case these are situations in which, waiting to recover the ideal rhythm-match, Thompson’s craft and tactical intelligence can compensate for the limited reactivity. As for the rest, if needed, Klay was keen to reiterate that the long absence did not affect his muscle memory and his discreet ability to aim for a basket.

Firing mechanics not affected by long activity, apparently.

One more weapon

Thompson’s full reintegration, albeit diluted in what will be a predictably limited time in the coming months, opens up to the Warriors, already protagonists of a regular season so far excellent, new and even better perspectives. Trivially, it could be said that with Klay at full capacity the Dubs could find in a single player – and in an even more effective version – what in this first part of the season they have had on both sides of the field respectively from Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II. , that is an offensive weapon to be placed side by side with Curry and a defender able to take care of the most dangerous opponent. To benefit from Thompson’s return to the field could first of all be the other Splash Brother, the protagonist of a Amazing 2021 but also burdened by responsibilities that weigh on his shooting efficiency (42.2% from the field and 38.7% from three, due to the worst percentages in career). In fact, it is foreseeable that the presence of Klay alone improves the quality of the shots taken by Curry, thus contributing to increase the overall one of the Golden State attack (to date 11th out of 30 for offensive rating).

The mere presence of Klay in the corner opens the way for Curry to the iron.

The return of Thompson will then allow Steve Kerr greater flexibility from a tactical point of view, a factor that is not secondary because it is able to contain the risks deriving from an offensive phase that in the last two seasons revolved entirely around Curry’s performance. With the Splash Brothers on the parquet, the Warriors will be able to propose the solution tested at the beginning of the winning cycle with Iguodala as playmaker de facto, made lethal by the addition of Durant and now entrusted to Wiggins and Porter – in addition of course to Green – in which both Curry and Thompson start the action away from the ball thus widening the field and sending the opposing defenses into serious difficulty, never really used to to cope with so much activity away from the area of ​​operations.

With the defense worried by the movements of the Splash Brothers, spaces open up and Wiggins takes advantage of it.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it

As mentioned, the Warriors who have just found Thompson boasted the best rercord of the league without him and therefore, theoretically, the grafting of an element of the caliber of the five times All-Star could alter the balance of a team already very well launched because , as an old saying that is quite popular in the United States and often quoted in similar cases goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it “. Here, however, the risk of compromising the linearity of the team’s path appears minimal. Partly because Thompson, despite his very long absence, is an integral part, indeed a part foundational of that system that the Warriors, after some hesitation during last season, have successfully re-embraced in recent months. And partly because Klay is the epitome of the altruistic player, led almost by nature to sacrifice personal glory and ego on the altar of team success, without requiring balls or, even worse, dribbles for himself.

But he certainly wasn’t shy last night: “18 pitches in 20 minutes, nothing has changed!”, Classic Klay.

Of course, the unknowns are not lacking, from the physical condition after the stop of two and a half years to the sword of Damocles of the pandemic that hangs over Golden State as the rest of the league, but in the meantime the match against Cleveland has given us back one of the most loved protagonists in the NBA in recent years. Now, for the player and for the Warriors, a long battle begins which in the expectations of management, ownership and fans should last at least until next June. A battle that Klay Thompson, among other things chess expert, will be played move after move, with the desire to make up for lost time but also with the patience of those who had the strength to wait for a moment that seemed to never come and who now wants to savor every action, every ball played, every basket.