NBA: Imitated by Neymar Jr, Stephen Curry answers him

Posted on August 16, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



Author of an exceptional season with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA championship title and his first Finals MVP title at 34 years old. During the playoffs, the leader of the Californian franchise distinguished himself with a celebration of his own. Imitated by Neymar Jr during the meeting between PSG and Montpellier, Curry responded to the Brazilian.

After two complicated seasons, Stephen Curry was the undisputed leader of Golden State Warriors. Far from being favorites for the title of champion NBA, the Californians surprised everyone to win their fourth title in eight years. For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry was elected MVP of the Finals, a just reward given the exceptional level displayed against the Boston Celtics. At 34, Stephen Curry is not satisfied and wants to continue writing the history of the NBA.

Stephen Curry wants to end his career at the Warriors

And to do this, Curry does not intend to change the horizon. ” I just finished my 13th year. Frankly, I want to be able to say that I played for a team for my whole career, an absolutely special place. I never want to leave. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens next when basketball is over, we’ll still have roots here. We will always have a presence here, and we will call this place our home. “, recently confided the Chief . At the end of his career, Stephen Curry will have a great chance of appearing in the top 10 of the best players in history. And this place, he owes it in particular to his loyalty to his franchise, which has become increasingly rare in recent seasons.

An already iconic celebration

Beyond his statistics, Stephen Curry was talked about during these playoffs because of his celebration. Since the first round against the nuggets until the Finals against Boston, Curry distinguished himself by pretending to sleep. One way to respond to the many criticisms that have fallen on the Warriors for the past two seasons. And obviously, this celebration brought him luck.

See you @neymarjr!! #AnotherOne —Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 15, 2022

