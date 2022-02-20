NBA-Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-point contest 20222

The great of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl Anthony Townswas the winner of three point contest of the NBA 2022 by above names like Paty Mills and Trae Young.

Towns set a new All-Star record in the process. Towns won the event with a final score of 29, making him only the third big man behind Kevin Love and Dirk Nowitzki to claim that title.

Towns also had a very clear message for former big man and current TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal after the win.

“I told you Shaq!” Towns yelled from the court as he held up the trophy. “Vegas got the odds wrong. I have told you.

Skills contest 2016 ✅

Triple Contest 2022 ✅ From DR to the world, @KarlTowns 🇩🇴#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Bxy1xLePgt – NBA Latam (@NBALatam) February 20, 2022

Towns, who shot 22 in his first round, hit nine of his first 10 in the final before drilling four of five on his rack of money balls. Then a shot at Mountain Dew Zone pushed him to 22 with two racks remaining.

Young, who slipped into the final round, hit 26 and came second. Kennard then finished in third place with 26.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds so far this season in Minneapolis, his seventh with the Timberwolves. The 26-year-old is shooting nearly 41% from behind the arc, a team-high.