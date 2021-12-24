Nba, Lakers, breaking out from San Antonio. Curry, another 46 with 8 triples

The combined 66 points of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, defeated by 28 in the last match at the Staples Center, which from tomorrow will be called Crypto.com Arena, are useless

The Lakers greet Staples Center with a poor figure, conceding 138 points in the defeat to San Antonio. The combined 66 points of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are useless. Golden State and Phoenix, on the other hand, continue to dominate the league by winning against Memphis and Oklahoma City, respectively. Steph Curry scores 46 with 8 triples on target, Devin Booker adds 30, backed by a sparkling Cameron Johnson (21 points, 7/7 shooting). Success also for Utah on the “remains” of Minnesota and Charlotte, who surprisingly wins in Denver recovering a disadvantage of 19 points.

Los Angeles Lakers- San Antonio Spurs 110-138

“Last” game for the Los Angeles Lakers (16-17) at the Staples Center, which from Christmas will be called Crypto.com Arena, and unspeakable fool of the team coached by Frank Vogel, who loses badly (138 points conceded) against San Antonio ( 13-18) exhibiting a truly incommentable defense from the first to the last quarter. The yellow-purple in attack were modeled exclusively around the qualities of LeBron James (36 points) and Russell Westbrook (30 points), with some very small flashes of Talen Horton-Tucker (13 points). The rest of the team, albeit with the mitigating circumstances of absences, was inconsistent. Poor athleticism, very little fluidity, with the exception of situations in transition, and a widespread sense of distrust perceived even in shots taken with space. San Antonio did everything it wanted in the attacking half, dominated by the career maximum of Keita Bates-Diop (30 points and 11/11 shooting) and 18 team triples. All easy for the guys trained by Gregg Popovich, who didn’t even need the best Dejounte Murray (9 points, 3/16 shooting, and 13 assists) to win this race. The Lakers, having reached their 4th defeat in a row, made everything easier for them. “From start to finish”, as they say in America.

LA Lakers: James 36 (15/26, 2/7 of three, 4/6 tl), Westbrook 30, Horton-Tucker 13. Rebounds: James 9. Assists: James 6.

San Antonio: Bates-Diop 30 (11/11, 3/3 of three, 5/7 tl), White 23, Walker IV 21. Rebounds: Johnson 10. Assists: Murray 13.

Golden State Warriors- Memphis Grizzlies 113-104

A beautiful match between Warriors (26-6) and Grizzlies (19-14) at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Balanced and very tight, enriched by yet another masterpiece performance by Stephen Curry. The two teams played an airy offensive basketball, exciting for rhythms and executions, and gave life to a continuous and never banal question and answer. Curry was irrepressible: 46 points with 8 triples to tear the bottom of the retina. The Dubs, however, only won it in the last 2 ‘(equal to 102) thanks above all to the supporting cast. Juan Toscano-Anderson with the 104-102 basket, the assist for the next triple by Gary Payton II (22 points), one of the key players for Steve Kerr in this game, and the 2/2 free throws he put in ice success. But there is also the offensive rebound of Otto Porter Jr., who gave another possession to the Warriors 30 ” from the siren, then closed by two wonderful points from Steph (109-102). Last but not least, Draymond Green’s 9 assists. Curry’s 46 points will make the headlines on every front page but the Warriors are, above all, a real team. Memphis sent three players on the scoresheet with at least 20 points scored (Morant, Jackson and Melton) and accepted (and absorbed) the torrid rhythms imposed by Golden State, proving to possess content and versatility. Enough to play it, not to win it. Not at the home of the Warriors, who are 16-2 at the Chase Center this year.

Golden State: Curry 46 (13/22, 8/14 of three, 12/12 tl), Payton II 22, Bjelica 9. Rebounds: Porter Jr. 9. Assists: Green 9.

Memphis: Morant 21 (6/15, 0/4 of three, 9/10 tl), Jackson Jr. 20, Melton 20. Rebounds: Melton 9. Assist: Morant 6.

Phoenix Suns- Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101

It looked like a damned game for the Suns (26-5), 3 points down at half-time against the Thunder (11-20), but the 3rd quarter won 37-21, marked by a run of 25-9, returned the boys trained by Monty Williams the confidence to take home the victory, the 5th in a row. Phoenix has done what is expected of a team aiming for the title, finding the right moment to reach out to the game with a high-level defense and an attack without weakness. Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson the absolute protagonists. The first with 30 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. The second, still decisive from the bench, with 21 points and a perfect shooting performance: 7/7 from the field and 5/5 from three. Double double for Deandre Ayton (19 points and 12 rebounds), also protagonist of a crazy dunk in the final race, while Chris Paul finished with 16 points, 7 assists and 3 steals. Oklahoma City performed well and went as far as it could, led by the excellent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, once again polished with 29 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Phoenix: Booker 30 (12/23, 4/7 of three, 2/2 tl), Johnson 21, Ayton 19. Rebounds: Ayton 12. Assists: Booker 7.

OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 29 (10/20, 2/6 of three, 7/7 tl), Giddey 17, Robinson-Earl 11. Rebounds: Bazley 10. Assist: Gilgeous-Alexander 7.

Utah Jazz- Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116

Minnesota (15-17) falls to Salt Lake City, limited by the seven players included in the health protocol, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt, and by the clear superiority of the Jazz (22-9), still fortunately immaculate in terms of absence related to Covid. The quality, organization and automatisms of Utah (53.3% shooting, 41% from three) found fertile ground in the “non-defense” of the Wolves, who remained in the game only thanks to the triples (17 in total) and the inspired performances of Malik Beasley (33 points with 7/16 of three) and D’Angelo Russell (19 points), who has signed his career high for assists (14). The Jazz did the Jazz, on both sides of the pitch, and it didn’t take much more to bring it home: 10th win in the last 12. Donovan Mitchell top scorer with 28 points, plus 7 assists, followed by Rudy’s double double Gobert, who scored 20 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Utah: Mitchell 28 (10/20, 4/11 of three, 4/4 tl), Gobert 20, Bogdanovic 18. Rebounds: Gobert 17. Assists: Mitchell 7.

Minnesota: Beasley 33 (13/25, 7/16 of three), Russell 19, Reid 17. Rebounds: Reid 10. Assists: Russell 14.

Denver Nuggets- Charlotte Hornets 107-115

The Charlotte Hornets (17-17) dominate the 4th period (38-13), recovering a disadvantage of 19 points, and find an extremely significant success against the Nuggets (15-16) of MVp Nikola Jokic. To decide the game in the final were PJ Washington’s triple (13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks), three to be precise, all in the last 5:30 of the game, and the 14 points scored in the 4th by Kelly Oubre Jr. (23 total in his performance, plus 4 steals). Jokic scored 29 points, 21 rebounds (yes, you read that right) and 5 assists in 35 ‘. In addition to Washington and Oubre, 3 other players in double figures for the Hornets: “Scary Terry” Rozier (17 points), Bridges (16) and Ball (16). Yet another bad defeat for Denver, which is paired with the one suffered yesterday in Oklahoma City.

Denver: Jokic 29 (13/34, 1/6 of three, 2/3 tl), Campazzo 12, Rivers 11. Rebounds: Jokic 21. Assist: Jokic 5.

Charlotte: Oubre Jr. 23 (7/15, 5/11 of three, 4/4 tl), Rozier 17, Ball / Bridges 17. Rebounds: Washington 9. Assists: Washington 5.