NBA: LeBron James and Drake sued by Billy Hunter



Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022. 7:07 PM

A lawsuit has been filed against LeBron James and singer Drake for their involvement in the production of an upcoming documentary called ‘Black Ice’, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week.

LeBron and Drake are being sued by Billy Hunter, the former head of the NBA Players Association, for ten million dollars.

George and Darril Fosty wrote the seminal book on the ” Colored Hockey League entitled Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes 1895-1925. Hunter alleges he paid the Fosty brothers $265,000 to develop a movie based on the book, but said they made a separate deal with LeBron James and Drake.

Darril Fosty told TMZ that he and his brother believe the lawsuit was frivolous and will have an official comment through their legal team. LeBron and Drake did not provide comment through their reps.

“Black Ice” is one of the most anticipated films at TIFF, a festival that serves as the entry point to film awards season.