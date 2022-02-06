NBA, LeBron James could leave the Lakers in 2023 to play with his son Bronny

The main focus of LeBron James is to add other rings to the four already won in his career. But the King – they write in the USA – would also have another dream, so strong that it can guide its future choices. LeBron would like in fact play in the NBA in team with his eldest son, Bronny. At the moment the boy, 17, playsSierra Canyon high school in Los Angeles, and is considered a excellent prospect. In the’summer 2023, when James’ contract with the Lakers also expires, Bronny could make yourself eligible for the draft. At that point – reports Chris Sheridan among others – LeBron would be ready to follow his son in any team was selected. For now it is only a hypothesis, also because it is not taken for granted that Bronny has all the credentials to arrive in the NBA, and LeBron between now and 2023 could also sign a new contract. The will of the King to play with his son if there is the possibility is given, however, for sure. A former teammate of James at the Lakers also joked about this perspective, Kyle Kuzma. On Twitter Kuz picked up the news, writing that Sam Presti (Okc GM, famous for collecting picks at darft) would be ready to go out of his way to make sure Bronny (and consequently LeBron). “You will soon be ready to sell the farm,” he wrote.