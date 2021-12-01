Nba, LeBron James positive for Covid: out indefinitely

James has entered the NBA health protocol: he risks having to stop for at least 10 days. To return to play you need two negative swabs 24 hours apart

LeBron James has entered the NBA anti Covid protocol, the Lakers announce. According to the first rumors, the 36-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus. James, vaccinated “for the good of the team” (as he himself announced at the beginning of the season), will have to stay out for at least 10 days as per protocol, unless he is able to produce two negative swabs 24 hours apart from each other. ‘other. The first match missed was tonight’s in Sacramento, yet another stop in a haunted start to the season for him and the Lakers.

Test – LeBron was in Sacramento with the team when news of his positive test came in on Tuesday morning. The Lakers immediately put him in solitary confinement, organizing a “safe” return trip to Los Angeles for him. “It’s a huge loss for us,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel before the Sacramento game. We are sorry, we wish him the best and our thoughts are with him right now ”. The NBA has raised the level of attention on Covid in the days immediately preceding and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday (November 25), the traditional time of the year in the United States when families get together. For the occasion, the league, in agreement with the players association, has provided daily swabs (between November 24 and December 1) also for players vaccinated with double dose such as James. Recently, the league and the players association have started the campaign to raise awareness of the players for the third dose of the vaccine: the final choice is once again up to the athletes, but in case they decide not to undergo the third dose, the protocol for the unvaccinated (currently, 96% of NBA players are vaccinated) which includes daily tampons and a series of restrictions on movement both at home and away. “Me and Rob Pelinka (Lakers gm, ed) we talked to our medical staff who have implemented the NBA’s recommendations: we have explained to the players the importance of continuing the vaccination campaign and encouraged them to the third dose, ”said Vogel. It is the first time that LeBron enters the health protocol: in March 2020 two Lakers players had tested positive, but their names were never disclosed.

New stop – The Lakers, who have won 11 and lost 11 so far, thus lose the former man of steel for the fourth time this season, who has so far only played half of the 22 games in 2021-22. He had stopped for two games as early as October with a right ankle problem, then again in November, first skipping 8 games due to abdominal muscle resentment and then for a match due to disqualification after the brawl with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. James, who is traveling on 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists, had put together 3 games averaging 34 points and 8.7 assists after the first disqualification of his career. Now the new stop that could force him to miss at least 6 races, if not more. “We have already been without LeBron this year – explained Vogel -: we are different as a team and more prepared than at the beginning of the season to endure his absence. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook know each other better, the whole team knows best what to do and what not. Every year you lose your best players: you have to learn to win even without them and I think we have enough talent to do it. ” Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia star, has just returned to the field after a three-week battle with Covid. For the Lakers, who have so far performed well below expectations, such a long absence of LeBron could be far too long.

December 1, 2021

