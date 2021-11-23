NBA, LeBron James wanted to apologize to Isaiah Stewart after the game

There were no particular friendships before and there will hardly be any in the future after what happened on the parquet, but the names of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart will remain forever linked to each other , after the whole world watched and commented on the images of what happened during the third quarter of the match between Pistons and Lakers. A cut-off bouncing too hard from the bezel, an unnatural movement that causes LeBron to hit Stewart in the eye, the blood on the face of the young Pistons player and his irrepressible anger at trying to get justice for himself. Scenes that are reminiscent of NBA basketball a few decades ago, but which – as Anthony Davis pointed out immediately after the match – are not part of the nature of the No. 6 Lakers champion.

To demonstrate this is what happened in the post-game when, according to the reconstructions made by Shams Charania of The Athletic, James tried to ease the tension and clarify in the locker room what happened with the person concerned. LeBron asked for Stewart’s phone number to write to him and let him know that it was not his intention to hit him like that, that the consequences of that act had been unnoticed and had gone far beyond his will. It is not known – at least for the moment – if and when the two have heard, but in the meantime the NBA has decided to sanction the incident. imposing a day of disqualification for James (who will not be on the pitch at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks) and two for Stewart. But what everyone is looking at is another appointment: November 28, next Sunday, the Pistons visit the Lakers at the Staples Center – that will be the moment in which, it can be deduced, whether or not the two players have managed to make peace and leave behind a bad episode.