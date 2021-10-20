Nba: LeBron scores 34 but it’s not enough, the Warriors punish the Lakers

Poole and Curry protagonists at the Staples Center, Bjelica enters from the bench and turns on Golden State. Bad Westbrook

The Golden State Warriors conquer the Staples Center in Los Angeles and beat the Lakers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis 121-114, extraordinary protagonists of the race with 67 combined points. For the decisive Dubs Jordan Poole (20 points), Stephen Curry, author of a triple double, and the supporting cast led by Nemanja Bjelica. Los Angeles is still quite behind in terms of play and organization, but time is certainly not lacking. Male Russell Westbrook on his debut: 8 points with 4/13 shooting and 4 turnovers.

Dubs – The Warriors have gradually entered this game, starting with a dangerous ups and downs generated by the clash between the effective ball movement expressed energetically on the court and a substantial impatience in the readings and offensive choices. Lots of turnovers (17 in total) and a fuzzy Steph Curry, at least in the initial part. Steve Kerr’s team had the merit of remaining true to themselves and their identity, drawing heavily from the bench, the winning weapon of this match. Fundamental Nemanja Bjelica, author of 15 points (6/7 shooting), 11 rebounds, 4 assists and a +20 plus / minus in 26 ‘, as well as Damion Lee (15 points) and the “old” Andre Iguodala (12 points). The backcourt also worked very well, embellished by Curry’s eighth triple double in career (21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), in the evening no shooting (5/21), and above all by the splendid performance of Jordan Poole (20 points), which literally drove Coach Vogel crazy, forced to unleash the former Avery Bradley on him in the 4th period for lack of alternative solutions. Golden State won because it was better than the opponents to get out of the difficulty (14/39 of three) and more lucid in the decisive moment of the race. The action that sums up this concept perfectly is the one that led to Andrew Wiggins’ crucial triple at 2:36 from the buzzer for the 115-103 Warriors.

Lebron and Ad – Los Angeles had to start again from them to cancel a bad preseason and the two yellow and purple stars responded in an excellent way, both for mental approach and for the individual quality of their basketball. LeBron James and Anthony Davis made the eyes of the spectators present at Staples Center sparkle, including actor Jack Nicholson, who was finally back on the sidelines to cheer on purple and gold, and they supported and developed the team’s game on their own. The King was unstoppable (34 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists), who started the match with a 6/6 shot, in excellent condition from all points of view – with the exception of the free throw percentages, a problem that can also be extended to the partner. attack – while AD (33 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks) was simply unstoppable for Golden State’s individual defense – especially Draymond Green, who worked well on him. Too strong and complete, James and Davis, to be limited in any way. Too “alone” to snatch the first win of the season from the Warriors.

Difficulty – The team coached by Frank Vogel certainly played better than the pre-season outings – not that it took long – and also managed to impose their own basketball in some parts of the game, especially in the 1st half and in a situation of offensive transition. The truth is that the Lakers are still without defined balances, balances that cannot be found with the "only" presence, albeit of very high technical caliber, of LeBron and Davis. Many defensive empty passes, as was foreseeable, and a supporting cast still to be contextualized. Especially Russell Westbrook (8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists), far from the heart of the action and often used as a terminal in a "catch and shoot" situation. Definitely not his basketball.

The match – The Lakers start with the right attitude. Transitions, good defensive concentration and a great desire to overheat the atmosphere of the Staples. James and Davis dominate: 24 overall in the 1st quarter, 38 at half time. Los Angeles also has a double-digit advantage (28-18) but closes the 1st half at +4 (59-53). Golden State mentally regenerates in the 3rd quarter (30-26), played with greater quality and continuity. The gap with the yellow-violet is reduced to 2 points (85-83) with the last 12 ‘still on the clock. The Dubs then completed the ascent and also found +8 in the last quarter (100-92), finally lengthening in the final minutes with the maximum advantage (+12).

Los Angeles Lakers:James 34 (13/23, 5/11 of three, 3/6 tl), Davis 33, Anthony 9. Rebounds: James 11. Assists: James 5.

Golden State Warriors: Curry 21 (5/21, 2/8 of three, 9/9 tl), Poole 20, Bjelica / Lee 15. Rebounds: Bjelica 11. Assists: Curry 10.