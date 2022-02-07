NBA market, Caris LeVert goes to Cleveland in exchange for Rubio and a first pick

The market for Cleveland Cavaliers . After struggling with Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio’s heavy injuries over the course of the season, the Eastern Conference surprise team decided to move all-in and add talent to the pack in the hands of coach JB Bickerstaff ahead of the playoffs. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by coach Rick Carlisle, the Cavs took Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers along with a second pick in the 2022 Draft (from the Miami Heat) in exchange for the expiring contract of Ricky Rubio, first pick in Draft 2022 (protected lottery) and two second picks in Draft one in 2022 from Houston and one in 2027 from Utah.

The analysis of the exchange

Cleveland thus gets the player he was looking for by characteristics and agesupporting him with Darius Garland from whom he will be able to take away some of the many offensive responsibilities that ended up on his shoulders after the injuries of Sexton and Rubio. LeVert – who reunites with former teammate Jarrett Allenwith whom he was traded a year ago in the Harden trade – he has points in his hands and the ability to handle an attack when called upon, and in his two experiences to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 has also gave the impression of knowing how to raise the level when neededalso signing 35 points in a match against Toronto. His contract is due to expire in 2023 but can be extended as early as this summeran eventuality that would make the injured Sexton even more expendable, who will be a restricted free agent starting from 1 July.

Indiana instead begins his work of “dismantling” the team starting with the player easier to give up, both for the little “attachment” to the franchise and for the lower demands of the Pacers. They weren’t able to get the first two Draft picks they were looking for, but Cleveland’s will still be around 20 (currently it is the 23rd) and the second of Houston will be in the very first positions of the second lap, allowing you to find a talent “from first” but without binding with a guaranteed contract. Finally, Rubio’s contract allows for increase the available wage space in a wage bill that could be upset anyway in the next few days from the possible departures of 90s pieces such as Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis.