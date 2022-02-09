NBA market, for the 76ers Harden will not renew

These are hot hours for the NBA market. With the trade deadline approaching, the rumors are towards the much acclaimed trade Harden-Simmons they become more and more insistent.

The rumors have been many, from the discontents of James Harden, to the repeated statements of Coach Nash. Nothing that would silence the rumors, on the contrary, it seems that they were going to feed the scenario that many would like to see.

To add meat to the fire is Sam Amick de The Athleticwho recently revealed that the Sixers firmly believe Barba will not sign during the Free Agency with the Nets.

This is what I know. I know the Nets continue to publicly argue that Harden’s level of discontent is overrated, I know that the Sixers, run by James Harden’s most connected person, Daryl Morey, really think Harden is going somewhere else this. summer Sam Amick

The exchange could be a win-win for both franchises. It will be hectic hours.

It can be Philadelphia, or the Clippers, or some other place where he doesn’t have to think about whether Kyrie Irving will play that night or where his style of play isn’t labeled a problem whenever things go wrong. The Sixers, according to sources, firmly believe he will not re-sign with the Nets and hope Brooklyn realizes this before the deadline. Sam Amick

