NBA market, there is the 3-way exchange between Utah, Portland and San Antonio

According to the usual Adrian Wojnarowski, we are in the pipeline for a trade that involves 3 teams: we are talking about Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Here are the details of the agreement:

THE Jazz they receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker (arrived in Portland yesterday) e Juancho Hernangomez (recently landed in San Antonio)

THE Blazers they get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second round pick (via Jazz)

The Spurs welcome Tomas Satoransky and a second round pick (via Jazz).

Already looking for a winger, the Jazz had to move decisively especially after Joe Ingles’ injury, which they then managed to exchange. Nickeil Alexander-Walker could represent a piece of first interest, even if he struggled to confirm the good things seen during the last year. For Portland it is a moment of reconstruction, waiting to approach the offseason with a few more tricks.

