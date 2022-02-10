Sports

NBA market, there is the 3-way exchange between Utah, Portland and San Antonio

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

According to the usual Adrian Wojnarowski, we are in the pipeline for a trade that involves 3 teams: we are talking about Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Here are the details of the agreement:

  • THE Jazz they receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker (arrived in Portland yesterday) e Juancho Hernangomez (recently landed in San Antonio)
  • THE Blazers they get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second round pick (via Jazz)
  • The Spurs welcome Tomas Satoransky and a second round pick (via Jazz).

Already looking for a winger, the Jazz had to move decisively especially after Joe Ingles’ injury, which they then managed to exchange. Nickeil Alexander-Walker could represent a piece of first interest, even if he struggled to confirm the good things seen during the last year. For Portland it is a moment of reconstruction, waiting to approach the offseason with a few more tricks.

Read Also

NBA, New York Knicks target Gersson Rosas as consultant

NBA, Marcus Morris hits Ja Morant in the face: expelled

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Ultras of Lazio against Acerbi: “Away from Rome immediately”

December 24, 2021

Milan never so bad in the Champions League, Stefano Pioli curries his

November 4, 2021

Sebastiano Bianchi, the drawings of the basketball player missing in Verbania- Corriere.it

November 11, 2021

Insigne goes to Toronto, intermediary ‘He will give his best for Napoli’ – Football

January 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button