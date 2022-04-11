NBA owners interested in buying Chelsea

The owners of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors plan to go together to launch a purchase offer for Chelsea

Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the NBA and representative of the Toronto Raptors, has joined the American consortium led by Stephen Pagliuca, owner of the Boston Celtics, which intends to buy the Chelsea.

Pagliuca’s consortium is one of four candidates to take control of the club, after sanctions imposed by the British Government and the European Union forced Roman Abramovich to get rid of the Champions League winning team.

According to Sky Sports, Tanenbaum has joined the Pagliuca group, with the intention of strengthening this option and convincing the Raine Group, the US bank that mediates in the operation.

In addition to his role in the NBA and in the Toronto Raptors, Tanenbaum is also a representative of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.

Pagliuca, who was present at the victory of the Chelsea 0-6 this Saturday against Southampton, he also owns part of Atalanta, in Serie A, but he should get rid of his shares in the Italian team in the event of becoming owner of the Chelsea.

As reported these days in England, the deadline for final nominations has been extended and it will not be until the week of the 18th when a favorite is chosen. With this period of time, it is estimated that the purchase will be completed in May, with enough time for the Chelsea I can plan the next season.

In the current situation, the English team has its assets frozen, which prevents it from earning money from ticket sales and marketing.