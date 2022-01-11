NBA players Thompson and Iguodala will be paid in BTC

Last Monday the two stars of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, have announced that they will receive part of their next salary in Bitcoin. Not only that, but they will donate $ 1 million each in BTC to fans. In short, the guard and the guardian of the Golden State Warriors have thus shown a great interest in the queen of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin also scores in the NBA

There is no question, Thompson and Iguodala see in Bitcoin the near future of the financial economy also linked to real everyday life. They stated this in no uncertain terms, right after confirming that they will receive the next one salary in BTC. Here’s what he said Iguodala January 10:

I am thrilled to announce that I will be taking part of my Bitcoin salary on the Cash App! It’s the future,

Klay Thompson and I are absolutely convinced of that. To make bitcoin more accessible, we’re giving back $ 1 million btc to fans today.

Also Klay Thomson, on Twitter, he announced all his pride in having decided to accept his next salary in Bitcoin. Here’s what the Golden State Warriors star said:

I’m BACK ready for a change: excited to take part in my paycheck in btc thanks to Cash App! I am with Bitcoin because I believe it is the future of money. Also I am handing out $ 1 million in btc right NOW.

From what emerges from the two messages, Thompson and Iguodala have entered into an agreement with Cash App. This application, owned by the financial services company Block, was born for the transmission of money and for the purchase of BTC. So they can easily convert their salaries. Furthermore, the app in question will act as an intermediary for donations that are already active in the tweets of the two respective announcements.

They are not the first athletes to have chosen to receive their salary in Bitcoin.