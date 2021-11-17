NBA Results: Golden State beats Brooklyn with a big Curry

In a challenge that could be a preview of the Finals, Golden State dominates at Barclays Center thanks to their superstar’s 37 points. Disappointed Nash: “We are not at the level of the best”

The Warriors (12-2) send a clear message to the NBA and to those critics who claimed that their record was the son of a soft calendar. The Californian team demonstrates all its solidity by destroying the Nets (10-5) and playing splendid basketball for long stretches. Golden State eventually wins 117-99, dragged by the 37 points of a super Steph Curry.

first half – It is difficult to decipher who really has the advantage of the home factor given that at the Barclays Center the fans of the Warriors are so many and they make a lot of noise. Curry also makes a noise who wants to leave his mark in the mvp challenge with former teammate KD and finds the retina with the first four conclusions from distance. Durant also quickly became familiar with the basket. Brooklyn plays best in the first quarter with Harden and Brown making a major contribution to coach Nash. In the second fraction, however, Wiggins wakes up and Golden State, also helped by the rebounds in attack, the usual Achilles heel of the Brooklyn defense, try to place the acceleration. Harden finds no rhythm in the long run but his penetrations remain lethal. The Nets respond blow for blow but Golden State closes the first half in the best way. Wiggins puts the Californian team back in the lead and at the end of the day he finds the triple of +5 that brings the two teams to the locker room with the Warriors ahead 63-58.

recovery – The best for Golden State is yet to come. In the third quarter the game, in fact, becomes a monologue for Curry and his teammates who make the ball spin in a sublime way on the perimeter and find excellent conclusions in the series. The Nets, however, start to force with a too hasty Durant, so the race gets out of hand in Brooklyn. Not even Curry’s fourth foul, which brings the leader of the Warriors prematurely to the bench, slows down the guests. Poole and Green make themselves heard, Golden State runs away and with the triple on the Iguodala siren reaches even +22 at the end of a third quarter dominated far and wide. Nash decides to bring both Harden and Durant back on the bench, a move that smacks of a bank flag, Curry then decides to really play the credits with two triples from sidereal distance at the beginning of the last fraction. The garbage time can then begin, the rest is pure academia.

the words – “Why is our attack special? Because we have Steph Curry – Warriors coach Steve Kerr comments – I’m not kidding, the secret is just that, there has never been a player like him, it’s something truly unique “. A decidedly different mood, however, at the Nets home. “Right now – says Nash disappointed – we are not at the same level as the best, we still have a lot of work to do.”

Brooklyn: Harden 24 (4/7, 2/6, 10/11 tl), Durant 19, Brown 14. Rebounds: Sharpe 7. Assists: Harden, Mills 4.

Golden State: Curry 37 (3/5, 9/14, 4/4 tl), Wiggins 19, Poole 17. Rebounds: Curry 7. Assists: Green 8.

November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 08:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link