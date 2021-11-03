Nba results, Lakers fold the Rockets with Westbrook and LeBron

Houston bent 119-117 by the yellow-violet with a very tight finish: 84 points for the “big three”. Phoenix sinks the Pelicans

Milwaukee dominates Detroit, Utah overtakes Sacramento while the Lakers out of breath have the better of the Rockets.

The reigning champions change gears in the final stages of the second quarter and close the first half with a partial of 21-8, going to rest at 57-39, to then check the recovery without any problem. The Bucks thus put their three-game losing streak behind them. Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in the last draft and ended with a very bad 2/14 from the field (and 0/9 from three).

Detroit:Grant 21 (4/5, 4/8, 1/2 tl), Lyles 13, Jackson, Hayes 8. Rebounds: Stewart 8. Assists: Hayes 4.

Milwaukee:G. Antetokounmpo 28 (6/9, 3/7, 7/7 tl), Nwora, Connaughton 16. Rebounds: Portis, G. Antetokounmpo, T Antetokounmpo 8. Assist: G. Antetokounmpo 9.

The production of the Mitchell-Conley duo and Gobert’s free throws in the final seconds allow the Jazz to keep the Kings at a safe distance and thus conquer success. Mitchell scores 36 points and six assists, Conley imitates him by signing 30 points with an excellent 6/9 from long distance. Usual game of great substance for Gobert who closes with 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Utah: Mitchell 36 (9/18, 5/12, 3/4 tl), Conley 30, Bogdanovic 20. Rebounds: Gobert 20. Assist: Mitchell 6.

Sacrament: Barnes 23 (5/9, 2/5, 7/9 tl), Hield, 19, Mitchell 18. Rebounds: Holmes 10. Assists: Fox 9.

Phoenix-New Orleans 112-100

A 20-point advantage in the first half for the increasingly disappointing Pelicans is not enough to get the better of the Suns. The points of Bridges and Booker and the leadership of a Chris Paul who becomes the third best assistman in the history of the NBA (at the end 18 assists for CP3) allow Phoenix to place the comeback.

Phoenix: Bridges 22 (7/11, 2/4, 2/2 tl), McGee, Booker 18. Rebounds: Crowder, Booker 8. Assists: Paul 18.

New Orleans:Valanciunas 23 (6/12, 3/4, 2/2 tl), Hart 16, Graham 12. Rebounds: Valanciunas 14. Assist: Graham 6.

LA Lakers-Houston 119-117

Victory with the thrill for the Lakers who keep the Rockets alive until the end who at the end play the opportunity to place the sensational upset when Porter Jr.’s triple does not find the retina. The “Big Three” drag the Californian team’s attack by signing 84 points. LeBron makes the LeBron and stamps his card with 30 points and 10 assists, a very solid performance also by Westbrook who scores 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

LA Lakers: James 30 (11/17, 2/4, 2/2 tl), Davis, Westbrook 27. Rebounds: Jordan, Davis, Westbrook 9. Assists: James 10.

Houston: Wood 26 (8/10, 3/9, 1/5 tl), Green 24, Tate 20. Rebounds: Wood 16. Assist: Porter Jr. 8.