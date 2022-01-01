Nba results: LeBron infinite (43 points), the Lakers restart

At just 37 years old, James still decisive in the success over Portland: “Sometimes you have to remind people what you can do”. Wins for Boston, Dallas and Miami

Ten NBA games for New Year’s Eve. The barrels come thanks to LeBron, who at just turned 37 scores 43 points dragging the Lakers to victory, and to DeRozan, who gives Chicago success on the siren with an “impossible” triple.

Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers 139-106 – James continues to amaze. The day after his 37th birthday he gave Los Angeles (18-19) a spectacular performance of 43 points and 14 rebounds, “Sometimes you have to remind people what you can do” – he later declares -. To get rid of the disappointing Blazers (13-22) gives him a hand Westbrook, author of a triple double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. The Lakers had lost 6 of the last 7 games played, but this time they dominate from start to finish scoring 19 triples, the highest of the season. The Californians recovered Coach Vogel, the Blazers were without Coach Billups, in the Covid protocol, replaced for the occasion by the first assistant, Scott Brooks.

Los Angeles: James 43 (11/16, 5/10, 6/9 tl), Monk 18, Anthony 16. Rebounds: James 14. Assist: Westbrook 12.

Portland:McLemore 28 (3/8, 6/14, 4/4 tl), Lillard 18. Rebounds: McLemore, Lillard 4. Assist: Lillard: 7.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks 118-121 – The Hawks (16-19) win in Cleveland interrupting a three-game losing streak, recovering from -16. Despite the absence of 12 players in the Covid protocol, including illustrious names such as Collins, Bogdanovic and Huerter. Young scores the free throws that prove decisive with 7 ”from the end, Pangos misses the triple to force the extra. For the Cavs (20-16), who had struck 5 consecutive successes at home, 35 points from Love, the maximum of the season for the long run by Ucla. Cleveland has meanwhile found the replacement of the injured Rubio: from the Lakers via trade (in exchange for Valentine) comes Rajon Rondo, who will be the director, from the bench, of the second unit.

Cleveland:Love 35 (3/4, 7/14, 8/10 tl), Allen 21. Mobley 16. Rebounds: Love 11. Assists: Goodwin 6.

Atlanta: Young 35 (6/16, 5/12, 8/10 tl), Capela 18. Williams 14. Rebounds: Capela 23. Assist: Young 11.

Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls 106-108 – Magical season for DeRozan and the Bulls. For New Year’s Eve, the Californian guard fires a triple on the siren to overtake and win the photo finish in Indianapolis. Chicago (23-10) as Indy (14-22) was without 5 players included in the Covid protocol. The most significant absences: Ball and Brogdon, respectively. The Pacers find every time new ways to lose games in the sprint, this time DeRozan’s triple decisive came on a feat, shot in the leg, decently marked, but the final game played backwards, throwing away yet another game of a season that risks being compromised already. The Bulls were for the fourth game without Coach Donovan, positive for Covid.

Indiana:LeVert 27 (10/17, 1/5, 4/7 tl), Sabonis 24, Holiday 16. Rebounds: Sabonis 14. Assist: LeVert / Sabonis 6.

Chicago: DeRozan 28 (7/21, 1/3, 11/12 tl), White 24, LaVine 17. Rebounds: Vucevic 16. Assist: DeRozan 6.

Utah Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 – On his return, Mitchell scores 39 points, his highest of the season, playing as a playmaker in the absence of Conley and Ingles, and his Jazz (26-9) beat Minnesota by dominating the last quarter. The Wolves (16-19) recovered Edwards out of 6 games, but still have Covid Towns and Russell in the protocol. Utah has gone to the line 41 times, scoring 35 free throws, opponents have shot just 22, scoring 14.

Utah:Mitchell 39 (6/10, 6/11, 9/10 tl), Bogdanovic 24, Clarkson 20. Rebounds: Gobert 16. Assist: Mitchell 5.

Minnesota:Edwards 26 (5/11, 4/10, 4/5 tl), Beasley 22, McDaniels 12. Rebounds: Vanderbilt / Reid 7. Assists: Beverley 6.

Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs 118-105 – Fourth consecutive victory for Memphis (23-14) that beats the Spurs (14-20) dominating the third quarter. Morant shines, Tyus Jones wins the family derby opposite his brother Tre Jones. The Spurs have announced that assistant Becky Hammon, who will close the season with the blacksilver, will be the next coach of the Aces of Las Vegas, in Wnba. It had been envisioned as one of Popovich’s possible successors in Texas.

Memphis: Morant 30 (9/15, 3/3, 3/3 tl), Jones 18. Bane / Clarke 17. Rebounds: Adams 13. Assists: Morant 8.

San Antonio:Poeltl / White / Forbes 15. Rebounds: Bates-Diop 11. Assist: White 9.

Toronto Raptors-Los Angeles Clippers 116-108 – Toronto (15-17) recovers from the Covid protocol Van Vleet and Anunoby (and Barnes, who however remains out due to an ailment) and folds the Clippers (18-18) dragged by Siakam’s 25 points and 19 rebounds (personal best). It was played in a half-empty Arena, no tickets were sold: Canadian anti-pandemic measures. Los Angeles, without Coach Lue, in the Covid protocol, was coached by Brian Shaw: ahead after 36 ‘, but then swept away in the last quarter.

Toronto: Van Vleet 31 (6/14, 4/13, 7/8 tl), Anunoby 26, Siakam 25. Rebounds: Siakam 19. Assist: Van Vleet 9.

Los Angeles:Morris 20 (5/10, 2/6, 4/4 tl), Mann 18, Jackson 17. Rebounds: Mann 11. Assists: Kennard / Bledsoe 6.

Oklahoma City Thunder-New York Knicks 95-80 – The Thunder (13-22) give the assistant coach Mike Wilks, replaced by Coach Daigneault on occasion, in the Covid protocol, the first NBA victory ever. They do this by keeping the Knicks (17-19) just 80 points, shooting 37% from the field and just 12/22 on free throws. Coach Thibodeau’s team was without Randle, in the Covid protocol, the injured Rose and the bruised Kemba Walker. The return of Gilgeous-Alexander, player of the week in office in the West, is decisive.

Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander 23 (7/17, 2/7, 3/4 tl), Wiggins 13, Jerome 11. Rebounds: Roby 9. Assists: Jerome 5.

New York: Barrett 26 (9/12, 1/8, 5/9 tl), Quickley 11, Robinson / Burks 9. Rebounds: Robinson 12. Assists: Fournier / Barrett 3.

Houston Rockets-Miami Heat 110-120 – Miami (23-13) returns to the field after the postponement of the game with the Spurs, postponed because the Heat did not have the minimum number to play, and wins for the fifth time in a row. Even without 7 players in the Covid protocol, dragged by Butler, who scores 37 points, the highest of the season. Rockets (10-26) with the sixth knockout in a row, last in the West. They were without 3 players, in the Covid protocol, but they recovered Tate, the best of his, starting from the bench.

Houston: Tate 22 (7/12, 2/3, 2/2 tl), Wood 18, Green 16. Rebounds: Nwaba 10. Assists: Wood / Gordon / Porter 4.

You love me:Butler 37 (10/18, 2/3, 11/11 tl), Guy 17, Herro 16. Rebounds: Yurtseven 13. Assists: Herro 9.

Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks 96-112 – Two days after losing on the last shot in Sacramento, the Mavericks (17-18), still without Doncic, this time win in California at the Kings home. Dominating at a distance, even after a first quarter from 39 points by the opponents, dragged by Porzingis and Brunson. The Texans were without 8 players, in the Covid protocol: in addition to Luke, also as Hardaway and even Isaiah Thomas, just signed with a decadal. Gentry’s team (15-22) conceded 52% from the pitch to the opponents.

Sacrament:Haliburton 17 (2/5, 4/5, 1/2 tl), Bagley 15, Barnes / Holmes 11. Rebounds: Holmes 7. Assist: Haliburton 10.

Dallas:Porzingis 24 (6/8, 2/4, 6/7 tl), Brunson 23, Bullock 16. Rebounds: Porzingis 9. Assists: Bullock 8.

Boston Celtics-Phoenix Suns 123-108 – It seems like a vague memory: it was played from 19 Italian, the first match of the New Year’s program. The Celtics (17-19) return to success after three losses in a row, beating Phoenix (27-8) who had the best NBA record, but has lost 3 of their last 4 games. Triple double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists (plus 5 blocks) for the green center Robert Williams. Boston was without Tatum, Kanter, Schroeder, Miles, Nesmith and Fernando, all in the Covid protocol, Phoenix for the same reason without Ayton, Crowder and McGee. Boston honored the recently deceased legend Sam Jones.

Boston:Brown / Smart 24, Richardson 19. Rebounds: Williams / Brown 11. Assists: Williams 10.

Phoenix: Booker 22 (6/21, 1/5, 7/7 tl), Johnson 20, Smith 19. Rebounds: Smith 7. Assists: Paul 8.