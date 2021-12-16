Nba results, the rookie Reaves drags the Lakers against Dallas

The 107-104 in the overtime, the yellowviola’s third consecutive victory, comes thanks to the freshman’s three-point shot with 9 tenths on the clock. “I still don’t realize where I am and that my idols are now my companions”

He was not chosen in the draft, he says he has been underrated all his life, he was the last player to be included by the Lakers on the 2021-22 roster. Yet it is Austin Reaves, a 23-year-old freshman born in Arkansas, who wins the yellow-violet. It is his decisive triple that, 9/10 from the end of the extra period, gives the Lakers (16 won-13 lost so far) the 107-104 in Dallas (14-14), the third consecutive victory and 6th in the last 8 outings of a team that begins to show very slow progress, especially in defense. The match in front of the 20,270 spectators of the American Airlines Center was a long battle between heavyweights, with the knockout hit in the least expected way. “I still don’t realize where I am and that my idols are now my teammates – Reaves said at the end of the race -. But knowing that they believe I can shoot like that and then seeing the ball come in was really special. ”

THE UNEXPECTED HERO – Remaining 5 years in college (first in Wichita State, then in Oklahoma), Reaves is the wildcard Vogel has drawn to win a game lasting 19 changes at the lead and 12 ties. But that’s not a total surprise. The rookie who signed a two-way contract, converted to an unsecured deal before training camp had already gained minutes at the start of the season, before having to stop with a muscle injury from which he slowly recovered. Only in the last two games has he found his place in the rotations: the absence for Covid of Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk has pushed Vogel to trust him again. And to leave him on the pitch at key moments. “And how could I take it off? – said the coach – He played in an exceptional way on both sides of the pitch, but it is what he did in defense that pushed me to trust him ”. Reaves paid off in the most important moment, collecting a precious assist from Westbrook with 9/10 remaining and putting in the triple of the victory. “I could only shoot with the short time on the clock, and that’s what I did,” he said at the end of a match closed with 15 points. The Lakers won with his triple, thanks to the 67 points overall of the Big Three (24 for LeBron, 23 for Westbrook, 20 with 12 rebounds for Davis) and the defense that kept the Mavs at 39.8% from the field. THE

DEFEATS – In Dallas there remains the regret for having thrown a game that Jason Kidd’s team, for the third game in a row orphaned by Luka Doncic, felt they could win. “We are disappointed to have lost like this,” says bitterly Jalen Brunson, the replacement of the Slovenian in the best quintet of the Mavs with 25 points and 9 assists. Even better than Kristaps Porzingis (23 points and 12 rebounds), still at ease without Doncic but who went in flashes (17 of his points in the first and fourth period) and fought with the basket (8/23 shooting). Tim Hardaway Jr also went in flashes, but when he turned on (20 points with 7/19 shooting in 40 ‘) he managed to give the Mavs a big hand. Dallas stops after two wins, but instead of focusing on the defeat Kidd prefers to see the glass half full: “The defense was excellent in this game, we are going in the right direction”. Waiting for the return of Doncic, who will be out for sure for the whole week and will be re-evaluated at the beginning of the next, it is no small thing.

THE MATCH – Balance and defenses protagonists throughout the match, with coach Kidd who as a former knows the secrets of Vogel’s Lakers and instructs his team on how to limit Davis to 4 points in the first half. The third period starts from 73-73: the Mavs run away to 85-78 with 7 ‘on the clock, but are resumed almost immediately and joined for extra time by Ellington, with a triple from the corner 2 ”from the end. Overtime is a series of strong emotions, of attempted knockout blows to which the opponent responds immediately. But when Westbrook catches Reaves from the corner for the decisive triple, Dallas can no longer respond.

Dallas: Brunson 25 (9/14 twos, 2/4 threes, 1/3 free throws), Porzingis 23, Hardaway 20. Rebounds: Porzingis 12. Assists: Brunson 9.

Lakers: James 24 (5/10, 4/9, 2/3 tl), Westbrook 23, Davis 20. Rebounds: Davis 12. Assist: Westbrook 9.

