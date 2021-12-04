Nba results: the Warriors close the positive streak of the Phoenix Suns Suns at 18

Golden State regains the best NBA record by beating Phoenix 118-96, which closes the series of 18 consecutive games

The incredible Phoenix ride ends in San Francisco. Golden State takes revenge for Tuesday’s defeat, regains its best NBA record (19 won and 3 lost) and with Chase Center’s 118-96 puts an end to the Suns’ winning streak that lasted 18 games, the longest in the history of the franchise. Too heavy the absence of Devin Booker, resting for the second match in a row with a problem in his left hamstring, not to suffer against a team like the Warriors, who learned from Tuesday’s mistakes and turned around Steph Curry , back decisive (23 points with 6 triples) after 3/14 of the first act. Golden State and Phoenix have confirmed that they are the two best NBA teams seen so far: the third challenge of the season, included in the rich NBA Christmas menu, still promises sparks. With the possible addition of the return of Klay Thompson, expected for over two years.

not just steph – Golden State won because it is so much more than just Curry. Steph bit with 23 points and 6 triples on target (ousting Ray Allen from the throne of career triples king is a mission to be completed in the next two weeks), with Phoenix unable to limit him as he did in the first game. The Warriors, however, are a fantastic collective, capable of making a difference in defense (Suns held at 38.4%) and finding the right contribution from everyone. Draymond Green was the usual all-rounder (9 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals and 3 blocks), Andrew Wiggins added to 19 points an extraordinary defense over Chris Paul, the bench produced 54 points, with Gary Payton II again. protagonist (19 points) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (17) who takes the best play of the match with a devastating dunk in the first quarter. The motto of the unbeatable Warriors of the three titles in 5 years was “Strength in Numbers”, strength is in numbers: depth is the winning card for this team too. And the appeal is always missing Klay and James Wiseman, talented upgrades in the role of center.

the mistakes of the suns – Phoenix (19-4) loses the first game since October 27 because it pays for the very difficult evening of the attack, never able to break through the Warriors wall. Chris Paul, well caged by Wiggins, tried to conduct the orchestra, but was unable to make the most of DeAndre Ayton (23 points), the Suns’ only effective weapon near the basket, or to trigger the shooters. Coach Wiliams would have needed the best Mikail Bridges, but the defensive winger sprained his right little finger at the end of the first quarter and when he returned he was unable to be himself. With Landry Shamet (9 points) not up to the impossible task of replacing Booker in the quintet, the bench also flopped, being destroyed by the confrontation with the opponent and not finding the scorer it would need: Cameron Payne played one of the his worst games of the year (7 points and 3/17 shooting), JaVale McGee was used too little (just 9 ‘for 6 points and 7 rebounds). The Suns knew full well that the series would have to end sooner or later: losing in direct confrontation with the Warriors is a new reminder of what it takes to be the best.

the match – Phoenix resists Golden State’s first shove, which opens the second quarter by touching 34-21, mending up to 51-48 of the interval. Curry signs the 69-56 Warriors at 7’46 “from the third siren, the Suns put the next 6 points but go to the mat before the fourth ends, with The Love’s son who at 30” from the third siren puts the 80- 66 for the hosts. Booker or the best Paul would be needed for the comeback, but Phoenix fails to break through and when Toscano-Anderson crushes 97-79 on the counterattack with 6’38 “to play, the match has been virtually in the safe for a while.

Golden State: Curry 23 (2/9 of two, 6/11 of three, 1/2 free throws), Wiggins 19, Payton 19. Rebounds: Green 9. Assists: Green 9.

Phoenix: Ayton 23 (7/16, 9/11 tl), Paul 12, Johnson 12. Rebounds: McGee 7. Assists: Paul 8.

December 4th – 07:25

