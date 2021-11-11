Nba results, Utah sends Atlanta and Gallinari into crisis. The Clippers fly

With 24 points from George Los Angeles he folds Portland and hits the fifth success in a row. The blue in the field only 7 minutes in the defeat of the Hawks

George and the Clippers confirm the magic moment by bending Portland, Utah at home remains “untouchable” and knocks Atlanta out. A few minutes for Gallinari, penalized by the Hawks’ rotations. The detail of the two games of the NBA night.

Los Angeles Clippers-Portland Trail Blazers 117-109

Fifth win in a row for the Clippers, Blazers still unsuccessful away from home after five attempts. In California, the difference is made by George, player of the week in charge of the Western Conference, and Batum, the former, who at the end of the match shows off the season’s maximum of points scored, 22. George, 24 in his match report, is radiant: “Now the shots are coming in, the defense has always been there. Despite the injuries (Kawhi Leonard will most likely miss the whole season ed) we are strong enough to win games ”. Especially on an evening in which six Clippers finish in double figures of points scored: in addition to the party guaranteed by the generous defense of Portland (5-6) also Jackson, Zubac and Bledsoe, the other members of the quintet, and even Hartenstein off the bench. Los Angeles (6-4) shoots with almost 52% from the field. The Blazers finally find a decent Lillard in terms of shooting percentages, but they get stuck in the sprint and miss 4 shots in a row, two with Dame, one with McCollum plus the minibasket support with Covington, the Clippers take the opportunity to sign the 8- 0 of partial that closes the accounts, with Batum (triple) and George (3-point game) in evidence. Nurkic’s double double is not enough for Coach Billups.

Los Angeles:George 24 (7/17, 3/7, 1/2 tl), Jackson 23, Batum 22. Rebounds: George 9. Assist: George 7.

Portland: Lillard 27 (7/10, 4/13, 1/1 tl), Powell 23, Nurkic 15. Rebounds: Nurkic 13. Assists: Lillard / Nurkic / Covington 6.

Utah Jazz-Atlanta Hawks 110-98

Utah’s second five-day win over Atlanta. In the sign of Mitchell. The Jazz shoot with 51% and dominate from the first half, closed on +12. The Hawks back down in the 3rd quarter, with an 11-2 run after half-time, but Coach Snyder’s guard has other plans for the evening: his “train” inspires a 13-2 counterpart that mortgages the game . The Jazz are confirmed as a well-established team, in confidence, which at home does not “take prisoners” as evidenced by the 4-0 record, 8-3 overall is the second best in the league, behind Golden State. Many “racing” teams are fueling, the Jazz have the advantage of a consolidated and reliable set-up, and are taking advantage of it to immediately try the breakaway. Last season they boasted the best record at the start of the playoffs, gaining the advantage of the field. Atlanta (4-8) is in trouble. He surrenders while shooting 1/35 from 3 points. Young closes with 6 assists, but as many turnovers: with the referee rules that are no longer gifts from Santa Claus for the great scorers, no longer rewarded with every forced contact, it is not (for now) that of the best days, also because then in defense there remains a tax to pay for Coach McMillan. Which employed Gallinari just 7 ‘, citing complicated defensive assignments for the blue as motivation. The field did not agree with him.

Utah: Mitchell 27 (6/9, 5/11), Bogdanovic 18, Clarkson 16. Rebounds: Gobert 14. Assist: Conley 6.

Atlanta:Huerter 28 (5/9, 6/9,), Young 27, Reddish 16. Rebounds: Capela 12. Assist: Young 6. GALLINARI 3 points (1/2), 1 rebound in 7 ‘.

