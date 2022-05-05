NBA star Kevin Durant becomes minority owner of NJ/NY Gotham FC

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has been named minority owner of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club NJ/NY Gotham FC, it was announced Wednesday.

Thirty Five Ventures (35V), which was co-founded by Brooklyn Nets star and businessman Rich Kleiman, becomes the third different party to acquire a stake in the club since March.

Durant is the latest sports figure to gain a stake in the NWSL club after former U.S. women’s national team star Carli Lloyd also became a minority owner six months after retiring from the game. The NBA star joins an ownership group led by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.

“As a New York-based company, the opportunity for us to partner with a forward-thinking team like Gotham FC was a no-brainer,” 35V co-founder Rich Kleiman said in a press release.

35V joins Gotham FC’s Ownership Group. Co-founders Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman make significant investment in soccer club. Read more https://t.co/KGE34mfvPM pic.twitter.com/m1TlzUIeuA — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) May 4, 2022

“There has been so much growth in the NWSL over the last few years, and the opportunity to be a part of that growth and work directly with the Gotham FC executive team and players is truly exciting.”

Gotham managing owner Nalbandian added, “This is another huge step forward for our franchise. Kevin and Rich are two of the most influential people in sports and their work in the world of business and entertainment, and their significant investment in Gotham FC illustrates the potential of our club.

“They will be tremendous assets to the club in multiple areas and we are excited to welcome them to the Gotham FC family.”

Gotham will host its first home game of the 2022 campaign against the North Carolina Courage on May 14.