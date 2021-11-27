Nba, Stewart after the fight with LeBron: ‘His gesture was not an accident’

The Pistons’ pivot returned to the field after the two-match suspension: “I will not let that episode, my subsequent reaction, define who I am. The qualities for which Detroit chose me in the draft are what define me “

“This is the last time I talk about it. I don’t think it was an accident. I’m not going to let that episode, my next reaction, define who I am. The qualities for which Detroit chose me in the draft are what define me, rather ”. Isaiah Stewart, the long freshman of the Pistons is rough even in words, as well as on the court. He talks about the clash he had with LeBron after the defeat he suffered against the Clippers, in California, and the words are those of those who have not forgiven the gesture, a violent elbow, considered voluntary and premeditated. No phrases of circumstance, no Hollywood happy ending in favor of the camera. He has not forgiven, nor forgotten. Even if he is only a freshman and James has been the face of the NBA for almost twenty years and there is no gain in fighting with the King. “It was nice to be back on the pitch, I didn’t imagine I would have experienced it in such a” heartfelt “way, but after the two disqualification matches it was a pleasure to come back alongside my teammates”.

They say about him – Coach Casey, who coaches a team with an average age of 24 years and 325 days, and knows he must have the patience of Job, absolves him of recent sins. “Nine out of ten people would have reacted to LeBron’s blow the same way, especially after seeing all that blood. They had to give him 6/7 stitches, I told him they are beauty marks… “. Battle scars for a long, old-fashioned battle. “We lacked his physicality, the rebounds, the athletic presence, the hardness under the basket. But Stewart is a good guy off the pitch, what happened is not a reflection of who he is as a person. He was sorry for how it went, the second and third reactions were to be avoided. James is not a “dirty” player, it was an unfortunate episode. But it is part of the past, it is already in the rearview mirror ”. Frank Jackson, Detroit’s sixth man guard, comments, reinforcement: “What’s it like playing with Stewart? A joy “. In short, the Pistons environment makes a wall in defense of the 20-year-old boy from Washington University.

Study with Ben Wallace – At the game there was also the legend of the Pistons, the long man who was able to earn, as a franchise icon, a place in the Hall of Fame. There are those who compare Stewart to him, looking ahead. Or rather: he hopes he can emulate it at least to a minimum. The characteristics are similar, the absolute value still not. Coach Casey explains again: “He is a rebounder, an agonist”. And throw in another illustrious comparison: “Buck Williams, that kind of player.” The Pistons would put their signature on it. Stewart, 4 points and 12 rebounds per score in 27 ‘as a starter against the Clippers, more muscle than technique, speaks tough. “We play desperate when we finish down and instead we should do it from the start of the game. And whether we find the basket or not, we must always defend strong ”. He certainly does not hold back. Now even LeBron has learned it.

