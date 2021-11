2/10 Loading... Advertisements

For the Bucks it is the third loss in a row at home in five days. One figure tells the story well moment of fogging that Milwaukee is experiencing, unable to find at full speed and offensive fluidity: 36/131 from long distance in the three challenges, with 27.5% overall of the team. Without Middleton, Holiday, DiVincenzo and Lopez (and with Hood forced to go out for a blow to the hand), the only one who tries to the end as usual is Giannis Antetokounmpo – author of 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists with 3/11 from the arc