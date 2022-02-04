Nba, to the Clippers Norman Powell and Covington. Bledsoe to Portland

In Los Angeles one of the best defenders of the League and a reliable scorer. To the Blazers, who think about the future, go to the play and Winslow

A Clippers-Blazers exchange. No, you don’t expect Lillard involved. But he is an interesting trade, nonetheless. So: Los Angeles buys Norman Powell and Robert Covington in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second pick, via Detroit. Two franchises that go in opposite directions, despite both being in Play-in position, the Clips eighth in the West, Portland tenth. But the Californians are strengthened immediately, in Oregon they look to the future and download an onerous contract, that of Powell, to return under the luxury tax and free up wage space. In short, the season is given for compromise, so it is better to think in perspective.

CLIPPERS PERSPECTIVE – The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Coach Lue spoke clearly last night, after the success in the sprint against the Lakers: Leonard is unlikely to return this season, who has never even started, long-term patient after the operation for the rupture of the cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Los Angeles plan would instead be to try to recover George, injured in his right elbow. However, before the end of the month there is no talk of it, at best. And therefore it makes sense to bring in reinforcements in guard / wing positions. Powell is above all a scorer, Covington a good defender, albeit downhill. The Clippers want to play the playoffs. Leonard or not Leonard.

PERSPECTIVE BLAZERS – Portland has a disastrous record, won 21 and lost 31. Far worse than the Clippers’ 27-27. Injuries were a factor that derailed the season, as in Los Angeles. But the Blazers have gone down. And I’m without Lillard. Dame underwent an operation on January 13 for an abdominal injury with an initial prognosis of 6/8 weeks of stop and recently declared that she was in no hurry to return. It is useless to risk making things worse for a cause considered lost, obviously. And then looking forward to downloading Powell’s contract, which he had signed a five-year renewal starting this season for 90 million, which is not worth – his exchange with Trent Jr proved catastrophic -, became a necessity. No sooner said than done. Money and taxes saved, reduction of the amount of wages. Winslow in his career has been held back by many injuries, but who knows that with space available if in health he cannot inherit, even implementing it, Covington’s contribution. Bledsoe is useless looking ahead, but he has only a small slice of the contract guaranteed for next season, so he becomes the lesser evil in this context. In short, there is a logic for both franchises. The terminus for exchanges in the NBA is on 10 February, at 9 pm Italian time. This move is just an appetizer. Soon the fun will come.

