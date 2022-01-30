NBA, Trae Young unleashed by 36 points, 7 wins in a row for Atlanta: Lakers still knocked out

ATLANTA HAWKS-LOS ANGELES LAKERS 129-121 (THE BOARD)
The story of the first half between Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers
Despite the unusual time for an NBA game, the hands are already warm and the attacks are decidedly more in shape than the defenses: this is demonstrated by Anthony Davis near the iron, irrepressible and author of 9 of the 19 points with which the Lakers take on the +4 in the first half of the first quarter. In short, the defense does not seem to be the focus of the two teams in the first minutes of the game: John Collins is the first in the Hawks jersey to touch the double figures and so Atlanta returns to -1 on 24-23. Davis and Monk touch 11 points each, while Gallinari also enters the field who has to contend in defense with Anthony and in attack finds the triple that at the end of the first fraction allows Atlanta to touch the first advantage in the match.
The game is fun and balanced, with the Lakers able to partially remedy a troubled defense by shooting 20/30 from the team field (66.7%), but finding themselves down by one despite this: 47-46 Atlanta at 7 minutes from the long interval. Westbrook’s offensive management of the attack is not always the best, but Anthony’s 9 points and Davis’ 13 give the yellow-violet a good hand in remaining only one possession away from the Hawks. Trae Young, without attracting attention, goes up to 12 points and Atlanta tries to get his hands on the game in the final second quarter. The closure, however, is all marked by the Lakers, crowned in the best way by a Malik Monk who with the triple final touches the 19 points scored and gives the Lakers the +9 – maximum advantage in the middle of the race.
The story of the second half between Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers
The guests also touched the double-digit advantage at the beginning of the second half, but then despite an Anthony Davis who touches 20 points something jams. To take advantage of this are the Hawks who by far prefer to attack instead of applying to protect the iron, finding rhythm in attack and climbing the slope: 16-8 partial in 5 minutes and score 79-78 less than 7 minutes from the end of the third quarter. The Lakers attack continues to maintain enviable averages (over 63% of the team from the field), but the defense is leaking from all sides and so the score continues to rise: 95-90 with a quarter of an hour still to play. The Los Angeles team finds the right cue in the final part: 101-91 at 12 minutes from the siren.
From -11 to -4 for Atlanta in three minutes, in a match that remains balanced and that continues to give big baskets and played on both sides of the field. A couple of offensive empty passes by the yellow-violet (despite the 50 points the combined of Malik Monk and Anthony Davis) allow the Hawks to place the last 5-0 which brings the hosts back: 107-106, 7 minutes to the end . Beautiful game and spectacular final with Atlanta led by a Trae Young with 28 and 11 assists allows his team to regain possession of the advantage, despite the 30 points with 7/10 from the arc of Monk. 4 minutes from the siren it’s 116-113 for the Hawks. The head-to-head becomes dizzying: triple on one side, response on the other and score 121-121 at 100 seconds from the siren. Trae Young, however, is too stronger than his opponents in the final and gives Atlanta the seventh win in a row.