NBA transfer market: The Los Angeles Lakers want to change the roster, but there are only 24 hours left

The Los Angeles team, in enormous difficulty for weeks now, has been wrecked against Milwaukee and hopes to change course also thanks to the transfer market – with the deadline set for February 10 at 9 pm: “We are unable to compete against such teams. “, underlines LeBron James, in contact with GM Pelinka in the hope of being able to partially revolutionize the roster in the next few hours

The defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks did nothing but accentuate a belief already widespread after four months of the regular season: the Lakers don’t have a roster ready to win, nor to compete at a high level. Things are not working out and something needs to be done to revolutionize the team in the next 24 hours before the NBA market closes. The impression, according to what reported by ESPN, is that the Los Angeles team has already realized the situation for weeks, despite the initial intention of putting together a team ready to win the title: the record of 26-29, however, says something else, as well as the resounding blow suffered by the Bucks. “It’s a misstep that tells us we’re not at their level,” explains LeBron James at a press conference. “Not new: I could have told you the same thing even before the match. Of course, the matches are used to understand what the distance is and we know well where we are: under 50% of victories, without playing the basketball that we would like to express “.

see also



Russ: “I deserve to be on the pitch in the finals” The Lakers’ best phase of play came with the team down by 30 lengths and with Russell Westbrook sitting on the bench once again. Coach Vogel for the second match in a row seated him at the most important moment, in a match closed by the n ° 0 with 10 points on the scoresheet, 3/11 shooting, 10 rebounds, 4 turnovers and -16 plus / minus – staying out for the entire final quarter of an hour. A passage was captured by the cameras then when Davis and James also left the parquet: a few seconds from the siren, Westbrook approached the two companions with a smile on his face, patting him on the back, but without meeting approval from the two: “Listen to me: I want to lend a hand to AD and Russ, just as they are willing to give their all – LeBron’s comment about what happened – Westbrook had the feeling that he couldn’t give what he could, that he didn’t help us enough. , but at the same time we too have not been able to meet him as we should have ”.

see also



The audience whistles Westbrook: on the bench at the OT Westbrook’s word register also changed this time, unlike the post game against New York, was more critical of managing his minutes on the pitch: “I don’t think I have to guarantee any standard,” he replies to those who ask him if he has done enough to deserve to be on the pitch in the final. “I have worked hard and deserved respect over the years: I have earned the right to be part of the quintet that closes the games”. The yellow-violet can’t find continuity: in the match against Milwaukee they lined up the 27th different starting quintet, in a season in which out of 55 matches only 18 times they had the Westbrook-Davis-James trio available: the record of 10-8, however, confirms that acting on the market could be the only way to change things. How to do? Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn remain the only players with any appeal, but James himself – in constant contact with GM Pelinka, who did not hide his “collaboration” with LeBron in the construction of the roster – is aware that there are only a few hours left to change things. “There are still many games to play”: doing it with a more competitive team, however, would be a turning point.